'Hard grafting' Ray Quinn 'takes on lockdown job as Hermes delivery driver earning £11.40 an hour'

Ray Quinn has reportedly found a new job for lockdown. Picture: Instagram/Ray Quinn

Ray Quinn - who found fame on The X Factor in 2006 - has reportedly delighted fans by posing for selfies while at work.

Dancing On Ice winner Ray Quinn has reportedly found a new job as a Hermes delivery driver, where it's claimed he earns £11.40 an hour.

Ray has reportedly been working as a delivery driver. Picture: PA

The singer, 32, who won the ITV skating contest in 2009 and came second to Leona Lewis on The X Factor in 2006, has reportedly been working for the company in the north west since the start of lockdown, and is said to have been delighting fans by posing for selfies while on deliveries.

A source told The Sun: "Times are tough and no one can be snobby about work. Ray is a hard-grafting lad, and naturally loves being on the move, doing things and seeing people.

“He feared getting bored so applied for a job with Hermes and has been dropping off packages ever since.

"It’s kept him busy and he’s really popular — especially with fans who want a selfie. It's brilliant he's doing this - more and more people are bound to follow suit."

Heart.co.uk has contacted a rep for Ray for comment.

Ray rose to fame as a child star in soap Brookside, and works as an actor and singer.

He released his third album - Undeniable - last month.

Ray recently opened up to Entertainment Daily about keeping his glass 'half full' and his hopes for a “brighter future without the pandemic".

Speaking about his hopes for the future, he added: "I’d also love to do a film, more soap, another album".

"I’m a dreamer, lots of different ideas come flying in my head every day. I’m like maybe I can do this or that. But maybe it’s just a self-employed anxiety kicking in."

