Friends fans go wild as cast reunite at Emmys

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow took part in a mini Friends reunion at last night's Emmys.

Last night, Friends fans were treated to a mini reunion after three members of the cast got together for the Primetime Emmy Awards.

This year's event featured a mixture of virtual and in-person segments, with host Jimmy Kimmel presenting the ceremony to an empty Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Aniston - who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress for The Morning Show - Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow appeared via video link at the US awards, where they joked to Jimmy that they're 'roommates'.

Courteney, Jennifer and Lisa got together at last night's Emmys. Picture: Emmy Awards

When Jimmy asked Jennifer 'is Courteney there?', Courteney replied: "Of course I’m here, we live together."

Jennifer then said: "Yeah, we’ve been roommates since 1994, Jimmy."

The pair were then joined by Lisa Kudrow, with Jimmy saying: "Lisa Kudrow, you live there too?", to which she replied: "Yeah, where else would I live?"

Friends first aired in 1994. Picture: PA

They were also joined by Jason Bateman, who asked Jimmy whether he was "calling to kick me out of my own house too", a possible reference to a mix-up at Saturday's Creative Arts Emmys, where he was wrongly announced as winner.

After Jimmy asked whether he lived there too, Jennifer said: "just until he goes off to college".

The surprise reunion comes just days after Jennifer got together virtually with her ex Brad Pitt for a Zoom star-studded Zoom call.

