Friends fans go wild as cast reunite at Emmys
21 September 2020, 10:32
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow took part in a mini Friends reunion at last night's Emmys.
Last night, Friends fans were treated to a mini reunion after three members of the cast got together for the Primetime Emmy Awards.
Read more: The Friends characters that wouldn't be able to afford their apartments in real life
This year's event featured a mixture of virtual and in-person segments, with host Jimmy Kimmel presenting the ceremony to an empty Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Jennifer Aniston - who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress for The Morning Show - Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow appeared via video link at the US awards, where they joked to Jimmy that they're 'roommates'.
When Jimmy asked Jennifer 'is Courteney there?', Courteney replied: "Of course I’m here, we live together."
Jennifer then said: "Yeah, we’ve been roommates since 1994, Jimmy."
Read more: Incredible new Friends homeware collection features replica of the Central Perk sofa
The pair were then joined by Lisa Kudrow, with Jimmy saying: "Lisa Kudrow, you live there too?", to which she replied: "Yeah, where else would I live?"
They were also joined by Jason Bateman, who asked Jimmy whether he was "calling to kick me out of my own house too", a possible reference to a mix-up at Saturday's Creative Arts Emmys, where he was wrongly announced as winner.
After Jimmy asked whether he lived there too, Jennifer said: "just until he goes off to college".
The surprise reunion comes just days after Jennifer got together virtually with her ex Brad Pitt for a Zoom star-studded Zoom call.
NOW READ:
Jennifer Aniston promises Friends reunion will be 'more exciting' as it's 'pushed back to 2021'