Highest earning I’m A Celebrity contestants revealed ahead of new series

27 October 2022, 07:47

I'm A Celebrity salaries: Who has earned the most from appearing on the ITV series?

I’m A Celebrity is back on our screens, which means a new bunch of stars will be joining Ant and Dec Down Under.

The popular ITV show is back in Australia for the first time since 2019, after taking place in Wales due to Covid restrictions.

And some big names are said to have joined the cast including the likes of Boy George and royal Mike Tindall.

But who has earned the most money from appearing on I’m A Celeb? Here’s what we know…

I’m A Celebrity’s highest earners

Boy George has reportedly joined I'm A Celeb
Boy George has reportedly joined I'm A Celeb. Picture: Getty Images

Boy George

Boy George has reportedly signed up for ITV's I'm A Celebrity, with bosses allegedly paying the star almost £1 million.

A source told Mail Online : "He has also been secured the highest pay check in the history of the show – close to £900,000."

Mike Tindall

Mike Tindall is the first royal to have ever joined the I’m A Celeb line up, with bosses paying him a hefty check to go into the Jungle.

He is allegedly being paid triple figures to go Down Under, with a source telling The Sun: “It’s a massive coup. Mike has had a box seat for some of the most important moments in royal history for generations.

“He is sure to be discreet, but his sheer presence means this series will be an absolute must-watch.”

Noel Edmonds and Harry Redknapp got bumper pay cheques for I'm A Celebrity
Noel Edmonds and Harry Redknapp got bumper pay cheques for I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

Noel Edmonds

He might have only been in the jungle for nine days back in 2018, but Noel Edmonds signed up to appear for £600,000.

The Deal or No Deal presenter won 16 stars for the camp and reportedly made a whopping £2,777.78 per hour.

Caitlyn Jenner

It was a huge signing for ITV in 2019, but they definitely paid the price to have Caitlyn Jenner join the show.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and former Olympian was the highest paid contestant of her year reportedly making £500,000 for her stint.

Harry Redknapp

Former football legend Harry Redknapp won the hearts of the nation when he took part in the 2018 series.

He was said to have been paid a whopping £500,000, but definitely did his time as he was crowned King of the Jungle.

Richard Madeley was only in the I'm A Celebrity jungle a few days
Richard Madeley was only in the I'm A Celebrity jungle a few days. Picture: ITV

Katie Price

Katie Price is one of the most iconic I’m A Celebrity contestants ever after joining the show in 2004.

So much so that the former glamour model headed into the jungle for a second time in 2009 and was paid a whopping £450,000.

Katie lasted just seven days after being voted by the public to take part in every single Bushtucker trial.

Ian Wright

Ian Wright was said to have earned £400,000 for his stint in the Australian jungle back in 2019.

He lasted an impressive 18 days in the jungle and won 56 stars for camp.

Richard Madeley

This Morning and GMB star Richard Madeley reportedly signed up to I’m A Celeb in 2021 which took place in Wales.

Unfortunately, he had to leave Gwrych Castle after just a few days due to health reasons.

