Exclusive

Ant and Dec accidentally reveal 'top secret' details about new I'm A Celebrity All Stars

By Naomi Bartram

Ant and Dec appeared on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden today.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ant and Dec have opened up about the brand new I’m A Celebrity spin off show All Stars.

The presenting duo dropped by the Heart Breakfast studio to chat to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden about their brand new book ‘Propa Happy’.

The new illustrated children's activity book is set to ‘power the positivity’ with different games, jokes and messages for kids, and is also supporting the NSPCC.

But they also wasted no time in spilling some details about their brand new show which is due to air next year.

Ant and Dec are returning to Australia for I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Instagram

When Jamie asked them about I’m A Celebrity All Stars, Ant said: “There’s a spin off show and we’ve got ex campmates and we’re going to take them to south africa and compete in lots of challenges, head to head trials and what not.”

Dec then stopped him, adding: “But it’s top secret so please don’t tell anyone, you’re not supposed to tell anyone. I think it’s still a secret.”

To which Ant replied: “Not anymore!”

I’m a Celeb All-Stars is reportedly likely to air in 2023–following the return of the regular series this November, with rumoured stars including Peter Andre and Helen Flannagen.

The pair also opened up about the upcoming series of I’m A Celeb, confirming it will be returning to Australia, after two years in Wales.

“The plan is we’re going back to Australia,” Ant said.

“It’s got to go back to its spiritual home and everyone wants to see a bit of sunshine at this time.”

You can watch the full chat in the player above.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart