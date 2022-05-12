I'm A Celebrity All Stars: The full rumoured line up including Gillian McKeith and Gino D’Acampo

Here's all the celebrities who are rumoured to be starring in the new I'm A Celebrity All Stars.

It’s not even summer yet, but we’re already desperate to see I’m A Celebrity back in the Australian jungle later this year.

And it turns there’s even more to look forward to, as ITV bosses are also reportedly planning an All Stars spin off series which is set to air in 2023.

A TV source recently told The Sun: “Fans have been crying out for a Best Of series for years, and their prayers are being answered."

So, who will be joining Ant and Dec for the All Stars series? Here’s the rumoured line up so far…

I'm A Celebrity is returning to the Australian jungle this year. Picture: ITV

The I’m A Celebrity All Stars line up

No celebrities have been confirmed for I’m A Celebrity All Stars, but there are plenty of rumours.

One iconic campmate who fans would love to see return in Gillian McKeith, who took part in the 2010 series.

During her time in the jungle, Gillian found herself being voted for almost every single Bushtucker trial, and has since opened up about experiencing PTSD after her stint.

She famously fainted before taking part in one of the challenges, which she put down to being 'weak from no food'.

Other celebs which are likely to be asked back include the likes of Gino D’Acampo, Shaun Ryder and Vicky Pattison.

Gillian McKeith is rumoured to be joining the I'm A Celebrity All Stars line up. Picture: Getty Images

Joe Swash, Stacey Solomon, Emily Atack and Peter Andre have also been discussed.

Former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan has also reportedly been in discussions with ITV about making a comeback after starring on the show in 2013.

A source told The Sun: “Helen is in two minds about I’m A Celebrity and has been in talks about the possibility of coming back.

“She has three young children who are very much her priority. Helen had a rollercoaster ride in the jungle when she was in there back in 2013 and while some parts were incredibly difficult, she really enjoyed the experience on the whole.

“If Helen can make it work around her kids then she will consider taking the leap and signing up.

“But for Helen all the stars have to align. Her family will always come first.”

But one celeb who is keen to join the line up is Katie Price who appeared in both the 2004 and 2009 series of the show.

According to reports, the mum-of-five is ‘desperate’ to be involved as she loved her time in the jungle.

Unfortunately, there are a couple of stars who have ruled themselves out including This Morning host Alison Hammond after her stint in 2010.

When her co-host Dermot O'Leary asked her if she’d ever return, Alison replied: "What, the All Stars? Oh nah, I don't think I would do it."

Peter Andre could be returning to the I'm A Celebrity jungle. Picture: Alamy

She later added: "For me, just not being able to go and have a shower whenever I wanted."

Heart’s very own Mark Wright also said he hadn’t been asked to star, but gave the returning celebs some advice.

“There are rumours that there is going to be an I’m A Celebrity reunion, a ‘Best Of’. So think Gino D'acampo, Joe Swash, Emily Atack, we’re talking Peter Andre and maybe even Katie Price.

“The best are going to be going into the jungle together, it’s great I've not been asked, cheers guys, but trust me these guys are brave, it's not easy.

“Honestly, trust me you’re starving, you’re bored, you miss your family, the trials are tough, the insects.”