Sabrina Carpenter’s dating history from Barry Keoghan and Shawn Mendes to Joshua Bassett

27 August 2024, 12:48 | Updated: 27 August 2024, 13:51

Sabrina Carpenter's album 'Short n' Sweet' dropped on the 23rd of August 2024
Sabrina Carpenter's album 'Short n' Sweet' dropped on the 23rd of August 2024. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Short n’ Sweet superstar Sabrina Carpenter’s new album has stirred interest in her dating history from Barry Keoghan and Shawn Mendes to Joshua Bassett and more.

It’s been hard to miss the rise of Sabrina Carpenter over the last few years and with the release of her sixth studio album ‘Short n’ Sweet’ at the pinnacle of her career, we thought it would be a good time to look back on the blonde bombshell’s love life.

Fans expected Sabrina’s new album to focus on her current love as the world has become obsessed with her and Irish actor Barry Keoghan’s love story. However, it came as a surprise when the album dropped on the 23rd of August that several songs were about unexpected exes from the past.

Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Sabrina revealed that ‘Short n’ Sweet’ was not a reference to her own small stature, but rather: "I thought about some of these relationships and how some of them were the shortest I’ve ever had, and they affected me the most."

So let’s look back on some of these short and sweet relationships from Sabrina’s past from Shawn Mendes and Dylan O’Brien to Joshua Bassett, here’s what you need to know about Sabrina Carpenter’s dating history.

Bradley Steven Perry - 2014

Bradley Steven Perry and Sabrina Carpenter dated in 2014
Bradley Steven Perry and Sabrina Carpenter dated in 2014. Picture: Getty

Cast your mind back a decade to when Sabrina was a Disney star on Girl Meets World where in 2014, she began dating fellow Disney actor Bradley Steven Perry.

Despite only dating for around a year, their relationship began on the cutest terms, according to Sabrina who spoke to J-14 at the time.

“[It was a] really unique way to ask someone out… [It was] like the pirate movies, like, they do the little bottles and they put notes in them and send them across the ocean, like one of those, and [he] put a note inside. It was cute,” she said in the interview.

Despite it being young, puppy love, the pair must have ended on good terms because recently, on his own podcast The Sit and Chat, Bradley only had nice things to say about Sabrina.

“My first girlfriend’s doin’ way better than anybody, mostly in the world, I would say,” he said, “She’s way too good for this podcast.”

Griffin Gluck – 2019

Sabrina Carpenter and Griffen Gluck dated in 2019
Sabrina Carpenter and Griffen Gluck dated in 2019. Picture: Instagram: @sabrinacarpenter

Sabrina and Griffin Gluck, who met on the set of Netflix’s 2019 film Tall Girl.

Eagled-eyed fans were suspicious something was going on well before Sabrina went Instagram official with Griffin by posting a photo of them in matching couple’s Halloween costumes.

Could they have been more obvious by dressing up as Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in their iconic all-denim looks from the 2000s?

Later in the year the couple even went to the premiere of Griffin’s latest project at the time, Big Time Adolescence but by 2020, things must have fizzled and the pair quietly went different ways.

Joshua Bassett - 2020

Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett were together in 2020
Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett were together in 2020. Picture: Getty

Joshua Bassett has to be one of the most famous (or infamous) of Sabrina’s exes after Olivia Rodrigo released her stratospheric track ‘Driver’s License’ which the world was convinced was about the two.

Sabrina and Joshua supposedly dated one another in 2020 after he broke it off with Olivia.

Unfortunately, her romance with Joshua lasted less than a year and by 2021, Joshua was telling interviewers he was a single man.

Dylan O’Brien – 2022

Dylan O'Brien and Sabrina Carpenter were seen hanging out in 2022
Dylan O'Brien and Sabrina Carpenter were seen hanging out in 2022. Picture: Getty

Before you get too excited, this one was only ever rumoured. However after Sabrina and Dylan O’Brien were spotted hanging out together at New York Fashion Week in 2022, the rumours began.

Celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi jumped on the bandwagon and the rest was history. However, neither of the celebrities ever confirmed (nor denied!) the rumours and eventually, the story and perhaps the romance, fizzled out.

Shawn Mendes - 2023

Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter were linked with one another in 2023
Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter were linked with one another in 2023. Picture: Getty

Now Shawn Mendes has become the talk of the town after the release of Sabrina’s ‘Short n’ Sweet’ because a few tracks on the album seem to be alluding to Sabrina’s fling with Shawn during his back and forth with ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello.

After breaking things off with Camila in 2021, Sabrina and Shawn were seen together around LA in 2023, specifically leaving Miley Cyrus’ release party with one another.

And while Sabrina and Shawn were never official, a few weeks after they had been publicly spotted together, Shawn was seen kissing his ex Camila in the crowds at Coachella.

At the time, the headlines were all about the two singers getting back together and Sabrina’s part in it all was pushed to the wayside.

However, now in 2024, Sabrina seems to have opened up about how she felt at the time, with the lyrics in her music suggesting that perhaps Shawn had not been completely honest with her about his feelings for Camila at the time.

Barry Keoghan - 2023 to present

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have been seeing each other since the end of 2023
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have been seeing each other since the end of 2023. Picture: Getty

Sabrina and Barry Keoghan were first spotted with one another towards the end of 2023 on dinner dates around Los Angeles and by February 2024, things felt a little more solid as the pair were photographed together at a magazine event.

Despite never officially announcing their relationship, the pair have now been seen at multiple events with one another, and Barry even starred in the music video for Sabrina’s track ‘Please Please Please,’ which fans speculate is also about him.

There were rumours that the pair had broken up in August 2024, however neither party have confirmed their split.

