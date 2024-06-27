Who is Jeremy Allen White's girlfriend? The Bear star's relationship with Rosalia explained

Jeremy Allen White's girlfriend is singer and songwriter Rosalia. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Everything you need to know about Jeremy Allen White and Rosalia's relationship and The Bear actor's split from ex-wife Addison Timlin.

Jeremy Allen White, 33, star of hit series The Bear, has gone through a lot of change in his life since the hit drama debut in 2022; splitting from his wife and starting up a relationship with singer Rosalia.

The actor and the Spanish artist keep details of their romance rather private, but have been pictured over the past year venturing out on dates, often holding hands and kissing.

Jeremy, who plays chef Carmy in the hit series, moved on with Rosalia following his split from wife Addison Timlin, also an actor, who he shares two children with.

Here's everything you need know about Jeremy's relationship with Rosalia, and what happened between him and his ex-wife.

Jeremy Allen White was married to wife Addison Timlin until May 2023 when she filed for divorce. Picture: Getty

Who is Jeremy Allen White's girlfriend Rosalia?

Jeremy Allen White is currently in a relationship with Spanish singer and songwriter Rosalia.

While the pair have never spoken publicly about their relationship, they are often pictured kissing and spending time on dates.

Rosalia, who was born and raised just outside of Barcelona, is best known for her hit song BIZCOCHITO and was first connected to Jeremy in late 2023 after they both split from their partners.

While Rosalia split from her fiancée Rauw Alejandro in July, Jeremy's wife filed for divorce in May of the same year. They went public with their relationship in December 2023 when they were pictured holding hands in LA.

Rosalia split from her fiancé Rauw Alejandro a few months before being connected to Jeremy Allen White. Picture: Getty

A source told US Weekly at the time: "Rosalía and Jeremy Allen White have recently started dating. They started out as just friends, but things have turned romantic recently.”

Since then, the pair have been pictured several times spending time with one another, often packing on the PDA with kisses and hugs.

Jeremy Allen White and his ex-wife Addison Timlin have two children together. Picture: Jeremy Allen White / Instagram

Who is Jeremy Allen White's ex-wife and why did they split?

Jeremy Allen White's ex-wife is Addison Timlin. They were together for years before they married in October 2019, welcoming two children together in this time.

Sadly, Addison filed for divorce from Jeremy in May 2023 with a source telling PEOPLE at the time: "They are still separated, but getting along.

“They love their children and all spend time together. When she filed for divorce, she was upset. Things have settled a bit."

Addison, like her ex, is an actor who has starred in Californication as well as films such as Little Sister and That Awkward Moment.

In January 2023, three months before filing for divorce, Addison posted a tribute to her husband after he won big during award-season for The Bear.

She wrote: "When we were 14 years old and I saw you perform for the first time in drama class, I couldn’t take my eyes off of you. When we’d run your lines for Shameless I’d be so tickled knowing before hand what everyone would get to witness the next day on set.

"When I watched the pilot for The Bear, I cried my f***ing heart out. I think somewhere I must’ve known how much life was about to change, but mostly I just knew that the world was about to discover what I’ve known all along.

"What a privilege it’s been to know first. I love this picture so much because you look 14 and 31 at the same time - watching you win on Tuesday was one of the most overwhelming dimension hopping moments of my whole life, watching you win last night while holding our two babies was pretty out of this world too. Daddy winned another trophy winners cup. We’re so proud."

Jeremy Allen White and ex-wife Addison Timlin share custody of their two children. Picture: Addison Timlin / Instagram

How many children does Jeremy Allen White have?

Jeremy Allen White and his ex-wife Addison share three children; Ezer, who was born in 2018, and Dolores, born in 2020.

The pair share joint custody of their children since their split.

Recently, Addison opened up to her Instagram followers about co-parenting with a raw and emotive message. She wrote: "Co-parent is not how I pictured it. It is so f***ing hard. It is all out covered in s**t crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard. Its not the natural order of things. It can be exhausting but more than anything it can just be so lonely.

"When something magical happens and you have to tell yourself “don’t forget this” because theres no witness by your side. It’s so painful. But just like everything with motherhood the lows are demolished by the staggering heights. To live with young children is an eyes wide open, wondrous and joyful place to be, it’s to be surrounded by a daily expression of their authentic selves and I wonder if without their example I would have been able to do the same."