What time is The Bear season 3 out on Disney Plus in the UK?

By Alice Dear

When and what time will The Bear season 3 be released onto Disney+? Everything you need to know.

The Bear is back for season 3, with the Emmy Award-winning drama starring Jeremy Allen White as Carmy, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie being released on to Disney+ on 27th June.

The highly-anticipated third season has been a year in the making and will continue the story of the Chicago-based restaurant and the people working behind the scenes to make it a success.

For fans of the show, which won big during the 2023 and 2024 award season, can't wait to get their teeth into the new 10 episodes, the countdown to the UK release has begun, leading them to question; what time is The Bear out on Disney+?

Here's everything you need to know about the date and time release of The Bear season 3 in the UK.

The Bear will drop on Disney+ on the morning of Thursday, 27th June. Picture: Disney+

What time is The Bear season 3 out on Disney Plus?

The Bear season 3 will be released onto Disney+ in the UK on 27th June, and while the specific time of the release hasn't been confirmed yet, the streaming platform usually drops new episodes at 8:00am.

The full series, all 10 episodes, will drop onto Disney around this time and will be available to binge from the start to the end.

Over on Hulu and FX, however, it appears the series may be debuting a day earlier. It has been reported recently that the TV show will arrive a day earlier, 26th June, on these streaming platforms over in the US.

The release date for The Bear on Hulu and FX is now being promoted on 26th June at 9:00pm ET, which would be 2:00am the next day for those in the UK.