The Bear soundtrack: All the songs featured on the hit series

By Alice Dear

Here's all the songs featured in the Disney+ hit restaurant series The Bear, from The Strokes to Counting Crows and REM.

The Bear will return on 27th June with a third series, starring Jeremy Allen White as Carmy, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie, as the Chicago-based show brings us more stressful scenes from the kitchen and a great soundtrack.

Fans of the show were delighted with the acting, writing and execution of series 1 and 2 of The Bear, but have also been vocal about the choice of songs used in the drama.

As series 3 drops onto Disney+, we're taking a look at the soundtrack of The Bear season 1 and 2, and later those used for the highly-anticipated third series.

The Bear season 1 soundtrack

Episode 1: System

New Noise by Refused

Old Engine Oil by The Budos Band

Don't Give a Damn by Serengeti

Don't Blame Steve by Serengeti

Via Chicago by Wilco

'Bulls on Parade' for Orchestra by Walt Ribeiro

Animal by Pearl Jam

Episode 2: Hands

Rocco and His Brothers by Mi Loco Tango

Ajai Finale by Kenny Segal & Serengeti

Black Venom by The Budos Band

Have You Seen Me Lately? by Counting Crows

Saint Dominic's Preview by Van Morrison

Saints by The Breeders

Episode 3: Brigade

The Dream is Always the Same by Tangerine Dream

In Too Deep by Genesis

Heat Not Heat by Serengeti

Oh My Heart by REM

Episode 4: Dogs

One Fine Day by David Byrne & Brian Eno

Help Me, Rhonda by The Beach Boys

Loved By You by KIRBY

Check It Out by John Mellencamp

Episode 5: Sheridan

Wish I Was by Kim Deal

Da Doo Ron Ron by The Crystals

Sisyphus by Andrew Bird

Impossible Germany by Wilco

Episode 6: Ceres

Call the Police by LCD Soundsystem

Beat City by The Flowerpot Men

Peace Blossom Boogy by The Babe Rainbow

Aphasia by The Budos Band

Last Train Home by John Mayer

Episode 7: Review

Chicago by Sufjan Stevens

Spiders (Kidsmoke) by Wilco

Episode 8: Braciole

Homicide by 999

Sashimi by Serengeti

New Noise by Refused

Let Down by Radiohead

The Bear season 2 soundtrack

Episode 1: Beef

The Show Goes On by Bruce Hornsby & The Range

Handshake Drugs by Wilco

Transcendental Blues by Steve Earle

New Noise by Refused

Episode 2: Pasta

She Drives Me Crazy by Fine Young Cannibals

Baby, I’m a Big Star Now by Counting Crows

You Are Not Alone by Mavis Staples

Strange Currencies by R.E.M

Episode 3: Sundae

Goodbye Girl by Squeeze

Secret Teardrops by Martin Rev

Twenty Five Miles by Edwin Starr

Future Perfect by The Durutti Column

Make You Happy by Tommy McGee

I Like the Things About Me by Mavis Staples

Episode 4: Honeydew

Holiday Road by Lindsey Buckingham

I’ve Been Loving You Too Long (To Stop Now) [Live] by Otis Redding

Tezeta by Mulatu Astatke

Beneath the Surface by Bob Bradley & Mia Bradley

Welcome by Harmonia & Eno ’76

Episode 5: Pop

Bastards of Young by The Replacements

Anytime by Neil Finn

Pretty in Pink by The Psychedelic Furs

Tonight Tonight by Smashing Pumpkins

Before the Next Teardrop Falls by Freddy Fender

Strange Currencies by R.E.M

Can’t Hardly Wait by The Replacements

Episode 6: Fishes

It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year by Andy Williams

All Alone on Christmas by Darlene Love

Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight) by Ramones

Got My Mind Set on You by George Harrison

The Little White Duck by Dorothy Olsen

Dominick the Donkey by Lou Monte

I Want You by Lindsey Buckingham

A Marshmallow World by Dean Martin

Something So Wrong by Crowded House

The Things We Did Last Summer by Dean Martin

The Christmas Song by Weezer

Episode 7: Forks

Glass Concrete & Stone by David Byrne

Diamond Diary by Tangerine Dream

Love Story (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift

Episode 8: Bolognese

Lay My Love by Brian Eno and John Cale

Stop Your Sobbing by Pretenders

The Crane Wife 3 by The Decemberists

Episode 9: Omelette

The Day the World Went Away by Nine Inch Nails

Strange Currencies by R.E.M

New Noise by Refused

Come Back (Live) by Pearl Jam

If You Want Blood by AC/DC

Episode 10: The Bear

Supernova by Liza Phair

Velouria by The Pixies

Vega-Tables by Brian Wilson

Spiders (Kidsmoke) by Wilco

Animal by Pearl Jam

Half a World Away by R.E.M

Watch The Bear Season 3 trailer

The Bear season 3 soundtrack

The soundtrack of The Bear season 3 is yet to be released, but this article will be updated as soon as we've got hold of it.