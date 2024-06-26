The Bear soundtrack: All the songs featured on the hit series

The Bear soundtrack revealed from Taylor Swift to REM and The Strokes
The Bear soundtrack revealed from Taylor Swift to REM and The Strokes.
Here's all the songs featured in the Disney+ hit restaurant series The Bear, from The Strokes to Counting Crows and REM.

The Bear will return on 27th June with a third series, starring Jeremy Allen White as Carmy, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie, as the Chicago-based show brings us more stressful scenes from the kitchen and a great soundtrack.

Fans of the show were delighted with the acting, writing and execution of series 1 and 2 of The Bear, but have also been vocal about the choice of songs used in the drama.

As series 3 drops onto Disney+, we're taking a look at the soundtrack of The Bear season 1 and 2, and later those used for the highly-anticipated third series.

The Bear will return with Jeremy Allen White as Carmy, a highly-strung chef with a passion to make his new restaurant a success
The Bear will return with Jeremy Allen White as Carmy, a highly-strung chef with a passion to make his new restaurant a success. Picture: Alamy

The Bear season 1 soundtrack

Episode 1: System

  • New Noise by Refused
  • Old Engine Oil by The Budos Band
  • Don't Give a Damn by Serengeti
  • Don't Blame Steve by Serengeti
  • Via Chicago by Wilco
  • 'Bulls on Parade' for Orchestra by Walt Ribeiro
  • Animal by Pearl Jam

Episode 2: Hands

  • Rocco and His Brothers by Mi Loco Tango
  • Ajai Finale by Kenny Segal & Serengeti
  • Black Venom by The Budos Band
  • Have You Seen Me Lately? by Counting Crows
  • Saint Dominic's Preview by Van Morrison
  • Saints by The Breeders

Episode 3: Brigade

  • The Dream is Always the Same by Tangerine Dream
  • In Too Deep by Genesis
  • Heat Not Heat by Serengeti
  • Oh My Heart by REM

Episode 4: Dogs

  • One Fine Day by David Byrne & Brian Eno
  • Help Me, Rhonda by The Beach Boys
  • Loved By You by KIRBY
  • Check It Out by John Mellencamp

Episode 5: Sheridan

  • Wish I Was by Kim Deal
  • Da Doo Ron Ron by The Crystals
  • Sisyphus by Andrew Bird
  • Impossible Germany by Wilco

Episode 6: Ceres

  • Call the Police by LCD Soundsystem
  • Beat City by The Flowerpot Men
  • Peace Blossom Boogy by The Babe Rainbow
  • Aphasia by The Budos Band
  • Last Train Home by John Mayer

Episode 7: Review

  • Chicago by Sufjan Stevens
  • Spiders (Kidsmoke) by Wilco

Episode 8: Braciole

  • Homicide by 999
  • Sashimi by Serengeti
  • New Noise by Refused
  • Let Down by Radiohead
Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Ayo Edebiri star as Richie and Sydney in The Bear
Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Ayo Edebiri star as Richie and Sydney in The Bear. Picture: Alamy

The Bear season 2 soundtrack

Episode 1: Beef

  • The Show Goes On by Bruce Hornsby & The Range
  • Handshake Drugs by Wilco
  • Transcendental Blues by Steve Earle
  • New Noise by Refused

Episode 2: Pasta

  • She Drives Me Crazy by Fine Young Cannibals
  • Baby, I’m a Big Star Now by Counting Crows
  • You Are Not Alone by Mavis Staples
  • Strange Currencies by R.E.M

Episode 3: Sundae

  • Goodbye Girl by Squeeze
  • Secret Teardrops by Martin Rev
  • Twenty Five Miles by Edwin Starr
  • Future Perfect by The Durutti Column
  • Make You Happy by Tommy McGee
  • I Like the Things About Me by Mavis Staples

Episode 4: Honeydew

  • Holiday Road by Lindsey Buckingham
  • I’ve Been Loving You Too Long (To Stop Now) [Live] by Otis Redding
  • Tezeta by Mulatu Astatke
  • Beneath the Surface by Bob Bradley & Mia Bradley
  • Welcome by Harmonia & Eno ’76

Episode 5: Pop

  • Bastards of Young by The Replacements
  • Anytime by Neil Finn
  • Pretty in Pink by The Psychedelic Furs
  • Tonight Tonight by Smashing Pumpkins
  • Before the Next Teardrop Falls by Freddy Fender
  • Strange Currencies by R.E.M
  • Can’t Hardly Wait by The Replacements

Episode 6: Fishes

  • It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year by Andy Williams
  • All Alone on Christmas by Darlene Love
  • Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight) by Ramones
  • Got My Mind Set on You by George Harrison
  • The Little White Duck by Dorothy Olsen
  • Dominick the Donkey by Lou Monte
  • I Want You by Lindsey Buckingham
  • A Marshmallow World by Dean Martin
  • Something So Wrong by Crowded House
  • The Things We Did Last Summer by Dean Martin
  • The Christmas Song by Weezer

Episode 7: Forks

  • Glass Concrete & Stone by David Byrne
  • Diamond Diary by Tangerine Dream
  • Love Story (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift

Episode 8: Bolognese

  • Lay My Love by Brian Eno and John Cale
  • Stop Your Sobbing by Pretenders
  • The Crane Wife 3 by The Decemberists

Episode 9: Omelette

  • The Day the World Went Away by Nine Inch Nails
  • Strange Currencies by R.E.M
  • New Noise by Refused
  • Come Back (Live) by Pearl Jam
  • If You Want Blood by AC/DC

Episode 10: The Bear

  • Supernova by Liza Phair
  • Velouria by The Pixies
  • Vega-Tables by Brian Wilson
  • Spiders (Kidsmoke) by Wilco
  • Animal by Pearl Jam
  • Half a World Away by R.E.M

Watch The Bear Season 3 trailer

The Bear season 3 soundtrack

The soundtrack of The Bear season 3 is yet to be released, but this article will be updated as soon as we've got hold of it.

