The Bear soundtrack: All the songs featured on the hit series
26 June 2024, 21:00
Here's all the songs featured in the Disney+ hit restaurant series The Bear, from The Strokes to Counting Crows and REM.
The Bear will return on 27th June with a third series, starring Jeremy Allen White as Carmy, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie, as the Chicago-based show brings us more stressful scenes from the kitchen and a great soundtrack.
Fans of the show were delighted with the acting, writing and execution of series 1 and 2 of The Bear, but have also been vocal about the choice of songs used in the drama.
As series 3 drops onto Disney+, we're taking a look at the soundtrack of The Bear season 1 and 2, and later those used for the highly-anticipated third series.
The Bear season 1 soundtrack
Episode 1: System
- New Noise by Refused
- Old Engine Oil by The Budos Band
- Don't Give a Damn by Serengeti
- Don't Blame Steve by Serengeti
- Via Chicago by Wilco
- 'Bulls on Parade' for Orchestra by Walt Ribeiro
- Animal by Pearl Jam
Episode 2: Hands
- Rocco and His Brothers by Mi Loco Tango
- Ajai Finale by Kenny Segal & Serengeti
- Black Venom by The Budos Band
- Have You Seen Me Lately? by Counting Crows
- Saint Dominic's Preview by Van Morrison
- Saints by The Breeders
Episode 3: Brigade
- The Dream is Always the Same by Tangerine Dream
- In Too Deep by Genesis
- Heat Not Heat by Serengeti
- Oh My Heart by REM
Episode 4: Dogs
- One Fine Day by David Byrne & Brian Eno
- Help Me, Rhonda by The Beach Boys
- Loved By You by KIRBY
- Check It Out by John Mellencamp
Episode 5: Sheridan
- Wish I Was by Kim Deal
- Da Doo Ron Ron by The Crystals
- Sisyphus by Andrew Bird
- Impossible Germany by Wilco
Episode 6: Ceres
- Call the Police by LCD Soundsystem
- Beat City by The Flowerpot Men
- Peace Blossom Boogy by The Babe Rainbow
- Aphasia by The Budos Band
- Last Train Home by John Mayer
Episode 7: Review
- Chicago by Sufjan Stevens
- Spiders (Kidsmoke) by Wilco
Episode 8: Braciole
- Homicide by 999
- Sashimi by Serengeti
- New Noise by Refused
- Let Down by Radiohead
The Bear season 2 soundtrack
Episode 1: Beef
- The Show Goes On by Bruce Hornsby & The Range
- Handshake Drugs by Wilco
- Transcendental Blues by Steve Earle
- New Noise by Refused
Episode 2: Pasta
- She Drives Me Crazy by Fine Young Cannibals
- Baby, I’m a Big Star Now by Counting Crows
- You Are Not Alone by Mavis Staples
- Strange Currencies by R.E.M
Episode 3: Sundae
- Goodbye Girl by Squeeze
- Secret Teardrops by Martin Rev
- Twenty Five Miles by Edwin Starr
- Future Perfect by The Durutti Column
- Make You Happy by Tommy McGee
- I Like the Things About Me by Mavis Staples
Episode 4: Honeydew
- Holiday Road by Lindsey Buckingham
- I’ve Been Loving You Too Long (To Stop Now) [Live] by Otis Redding
- Tezeta by Mulatu Astatke
- Beneath the Surface by Bob Bradley & Mia Bradley
- Welcome by Harmonia & Eno ’76
Episode 5: Pop
- Bastards of Young by The Replacements
- Anytime by Neil Finn
- Pretty in Pink by The Psychedelic Furs
- Tonight Tonight by Smashing Pumpkins
- Before the Next Teardrop Falls by Freddy Fender
- Strange Currencies by R.E.M
- Can’t Hardly Wait by The Replacements
Episode 6: Fishes
- It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year by Andy Williams
- All Alone on Christmas by Darlene Love
- Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight) by Ramones
- Got My Mind Set on You by George Harrison
- The Little White Duck by Dorothy Olsen
- Dominick the Donkey by Lou Monte
- I Want You by Lindsey Buckingham
- A Marshmallow World by Dean Martin
- Something So Wrong by Crowded House
- The Things We Did Last Summer by Dean Martin
- The Christmas Song by Weezer
Episode 7: Forks
- Glass Concrete & Stone by David Byrne
- Diamond Diary by Tangerine Dream
- Love Story (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift
Episode 8: Bolognese
- Lay My Love by Brian Eno and John Cale
- Stop Your Sobbing by Pretenders
- The Crane Wife 3 by The Decemberists
Episode 9: Omelette
- The Day the World Went Away by Nine Inch Nails
- Strange Currencies by R.E.M
- New Noise by Refused
- Come Back (Live) by Pearl Jam
- If You Want Blood by AC/DC
Episode 10: The Bear
- Supernova by Liza Phair
- Velouria by The Pixies
- Vega-Tables by Brian Wilson
- Spiders (Kidsmoke) by Wilco
- Animal by Pearl Jam
- Half a World Away by R.E.M
Watch The Bear Season 3 trailer
The Bear season 3 soundtrack
The soundtrack of The Bear season 3 is yet to be released, but this article will be updated as soon as we've got hold of it.