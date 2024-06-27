The Bear season 3 cast – new characters and returning cast revealed

Picture: Disney+

By Tiasha Debray

Who will be returning to join the cast of The Bear season three? Here’s everything we know about the full cast of The Bear season 3.

Season three of The Bear is just around the corner and we’re all at the edge of our seats in anticipation.

It’s been a huge year for Jeremy Allen White and his co-star Ayo Edebiri who’ve won award after award for their work on the show.

But fans have been eagerly waiting for the third instalment of the hit series and, with it, the incredible cast that brings it to life.

But after two seasons of The Bear, who can we expect to return in season three? Here’s what we know.

Jeremy Allen White returns as Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto. Picture: Disney+

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto

Jeremy will be returning as co-lead protagonist Carmy Berzatto, an award-winning chef who’s taken it upon himself to transform his deceased brother’s dying sandwich shop into something great.

The actor has been with the show since season one in 2022 and the series launched his career as a serious artist.

You might recognise Jeremy from his time as Phillip ‘Lip’ Gallagher in the US adaptation of Shameless.

Ayo Edebiri returns as Sydney Adamu. Picture: Disney+

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu

Ayo will also be reprising her role as Sydney Adamu, an idealistic young culinary graduate who heavily admires Carmy as a chef and wants to be part of the story of transformation for her favourite restaurant.

Ayo has been with the show since season one and prior to her on-screen break, Ayo was a working comedy writer writing for huge names such as Big Mouth.

Most recently her voice starred in the role of ‘Envy’ in Pixar’s Inside Out 2.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach returns as Richie Jerimovich. Picture: Disney+

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie Jerimovich

Ebon returns for his role as fan-favourite restaurant manager Richie Jerimovich.

Richie might be charming but he’s proven himself to be quite adverse to change out of fear and anger at his own situation and place in life.

Ebon has had a long career spanning since the 90s and you might recognise him from iconic films such as Mona Lisa Smile, The Royal Tenenbaums or most recently No Hard Feelings and hit TV series Andor.

Abby Elliott returns as Natalie 'Sugar' Berzatto. Picture: Disney+

Abby Elliott as Natalie 'Sugar' Berzatto

Abby Elliott is coming back to play Carmy’s sister, Natalie ‘Sugar’ Berzatto who’s constantly concerned about her brother. Sugar is organised and a hustler and these skills have come in handy in the organisation of reopening the restaurant.

Abby Elliott comes from a showbiz family, with her father Chris Elliott featuring on Saturday Night Live in the 90s.

Naturally, Abby has been in the business for her entire life but she is most notable for her work in The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Inside Amy Schumer, and Cheaper By The Dozen and she ever appeared in a handful of episodes of How I Met Your Mother.

Matty Matheson returns as Neil Fak. Picture: Disney+

Matty Matheson as Neil Fak

Matty Matheson has been with the show since season one and reprises his role as the hilarious Neil Fak, in-house mechanic and… well anything else the restaurant might need.

Neil’s jolly personality hides the insecurities he feels about wanting to be a part of the Berzatto family and Matty portrays his character artfully. Ironically, actor Matty Matheson is a chef in real life but chose not to portray one on the show.

The now-actor has seen huge success running a number of restaurants like Cà Phê Rang, Prime Seafood Palace, Rizzo’s House of Parm and Fonda Balam, who all live under his hospitality company Our House.

Not only that but this isn’t Matty’s first stint on television, he’s starred in Vice’s Munchies, Dead Set on Life and It’s Suppertime as well as starting his own YouTube show called Cookin’ Somethin’ W/ Matty Matheson and Stupid F***ing Cooking Show.

Oliver Platt returns as Uncle Jimmy. Picture: Disney+

Oliver Platt as Uncle Jimmy

Oliver will reprise his recurring role as Uncle Jimmy, the stern but kind-hearted family of the Berzatto brothers, who seems to have endless pockets when it comes to helping the boys out financially.

He may be called Uncle Jimmy but he’s of no relation to Carmy, Richie or Sugar, and Oliver has been around long enough as an actor to depict his character perfectly.

We’d be surprised if you didn’t recognise the actor immediately, but he’s been in blockbuster and award-winning films such as Frost/Nixon, Bicentennial Man and of course his iconic portrayal of Dr Daniel Charles in Chicago Med.

Liza Colón-Zayas returns as Tina Marrero. Picture: Disney+

Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina Marrero

Thankfully, Liza will be returning to her role as the icy Tina Marrero whose rough exterior took some time to crack, but when it finally did, the loving, caring and nurturing woman underneath came to life.

Played by Liza, who’s been in the industry since the 90s, and has featured on shows such as Sex and The City, House, Nurse Jackie, Law & Order, Blue Bloods, The Purge: Election Year and so much more.

Lionel Boyce returns as Marcus Brooks. Picture: Disney+

Lionel Boyce as Marcus Brooks

Lionel will be returning to play chef Marcus Brooks whose storyline was a huge part of both series one and two. Marcus is the resident baker/pastry chef and was hired by Carmy’s brother Mikey after being a regular at his restaurant.

Lionel Boyce was a relatively unknown writer and actor prior to The Bear, his most notable work is voice acting and creator animated series The Jellies which features Tyler The Creator.

Molly Gordon returns as Claire Dunlap. Picture: Disney+

Molly Gordon as Claire Dunlap

Molly will be returning as Carmy’s love interest Claire Dunlap in series three, with fans speculating their relationship will feature heavily in the next instalment.

Claire is Carmy’s childhood sweetheart who grew up to be beautiful and intelligent, working as a full-time ER doctor. Molly’s first credited role as an actress was in I Am Sam in 2001 alongside Sean Penn and Dakota Fanning and since then she has sporadically worked on some impressive projects.

From Orange is the New Black, Animal Kingdom and Book Smart to Shiva Baby and You People, starring alongside Jonah Hill.

Chris Witaske returns as Pete. Picture: Disney+

Chris Witaske as Pete

Chris returns as Sugar Berzatto’s husband Pete, a friendly man, in fact - perhaps too friendly. It seems no matter how much Chris tries to be a part of the family, he’s just a little too much for Carmy.

Pete acts a comedy relief-type character in the show and it’s no wonder Chris is so good at portraying him, given his own comedy background.

The actor has appeared in shows such as Arrested Development, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Drunk History and starred in Love alongside Community’s Gillian Jacobs.

Edwin Lee Gibson returns as Ebraheim. Picture: Disney+

Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim

Edwin returns as the soft-spoken Ebra, a Somali refugee who’s worked at the Berzatto’s restaurant for a very long time. Ebra’s gentle nature often conflicts with the stress of working in a kitchen, especially one run by Carmy and Richie, but eventually, he finds his place.

Edwin has a very successful background in theatre and a fair resume of TV and film work including appearances on Law & Order, Chicago P.D. and the TV adaption of Fargo.

Corey Hendrix returns as Gary 'Sweeps' Woods. Picture: Disney+

Corey Hendrix as Gary 'Sweeps' Woods

Gary is another cook that Carmy inherited when he took over The Original Beef restaurant from his late brother.

Whilst Sweeps is a recurring character, there’s a lot left to learn about him. All we really know is that he used to be really good at baseball before he became homeless.

Corey will be returning to play the young chef and, hopefully, we’ll learn more about him in season three. Corey is best known for his work in Fargo and the drama series The Chi.

Richard Esteras returns as Manny. Picture: Disney+

Richard Esteras as Manny

Manny is another worker at The Original Beef who’s yet to be fully unpacked as a character.

Fingers crossed as season two revolved around Tina and Ebra, series three will take its time with Manny and Gary, especially since actor Richard has signed on to appear in the upcoming series.

Richard is relatively new to the industry, having only begun working in 2016. His most notable work is featured on Fargo as well as his work in The Bear.