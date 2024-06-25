New Amsterdam cast revealed as series makes its Netflix debut

25 June 2024, 12:34

New Amsterdam has just dropped on Netflix
New Amsterdam has just dropped on Netflix. Picture: Instagram/@janeymontgomery/@freemaofficia/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about the cast of New Amsterdam, from their ages to what they've starred in before, whether they're married and if they have Instagram.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

New Amsterdam is our favourite Netflix show after seasons 1-4 dropped on the streaming service earlier this month.

While we get to see the lives of doctors Max Goodwin, Helen Sharpe, Lauren Bloom, Floyd Reynolds, Iggy Frome, Vijay Kapoor and Elizabeth Wilder, loads of us have binge watched the show already.

While fans eagerly await the rumoured spin-off series, viewers have been wanting to get to know the New Amsterdam actors a bit better. From Ryan Eggold to Freema Agyeman, Anupam Kher to Janet Montgomery, we've done some digging on the talented New Amsterdam gang.

Who are the cast of New Amsterdam? Here is everything you need to know about the actors.

Fans have been wanting to know the cast of New Amsterdam
Fans have been wanting to know the cast of New Amsterdam. Picture: Getty

New Amsterdam cast

Ryan Eggold as Dr. Maximus "Max" Goodwin

Ryan Eggold plays Dr. Maximus "Max" Goodwin
Ryan Eggold plays Dr. Maximus "Max" Goodwin. Picture: Getty

Max is the protagonist of New Amsterdam and goes through various trials and tribulations while acting as the medical director of the hospital.

The enigmatic doctor is played by 39-year-old actor Ryan Eggold who has starred in shows such as 90210, The Blacklist and Dirt.

It doesn't appear that Ryan is currently in a relationship, however he was previously rumoured to be dating Twilight actress Ashley Green.

Fans can follow Ryan on Instagram @ryaneggold where he often shares images of his upcoming projects.

Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe

Freema Agyeman plays Dr. Helen Sharpe
Freema Agyeman plays Dr. Helen Sharpe. Picture: Getty

Viewers may recognise Dr Who star Freema Agyeman in New Amsterdam. The actress plays Dr Helen Sharpe, the head of the Oncology Department.

As well as making a name for herself in the UK and USA, Freema has starred in projects such as Sense8, Law & Order: UK, Dreamland and The Matrix Resurrections.

Many fans have been wondering who Freema is dating, however the 45-year-old keeps her personal life private and has not confirmed if she is in a relationship.

Viewers can keep up-to-date with Freema on Instagram by following her page @freemaofficial.

Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom

Dr. Lauren Bloom is played by Janet Montgomery
Dr. Lauren Bloom is played by Janet Montgomery. Picture: Getty

English actress Janet Montgomery stars as Dr Lauren Bloom, Head of the Emergency Department at New Amsterdam.

The 38-year-old has been involved in shows such as Salem, This Is Us, Entourage and Human Target while also appearing in the film Nighthawks.

She is married to Joe Fox and the couple share a daughter together who was born in 2019. Fans can follow Janet on Instagram @janeymontgomery.

Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds

Jocko Sims stars as Dr. Floyd Reynolds
Jocko Sims stars as Dr. Floyd Reynolds. Picture: Getty

Jackie "Jocko" Sims II plays Dr Floyd Reynolds, Head of Cardiothoracic Surgery Division on New Amsterdam.

The 43-year-old has a vast acting résumé including roles on shows such as The Resident, The Last Ship, Masters of Sex and Crash.

Tyler Labine as Dr. Ignatius "Iggy" Frome

Tyler Labine plays Dr. Ignatius "Iggy" Frome
Tyler Labine plays Dr. Ignatius "Iggy" Frome. Picture: Getty

Head of the Psychiatry Department Dr Iggy Frome is played by 46-year-old Tyler Labine.

The Canadian actor may be recognisable to viewers as he has starred in series such as Deadbeat, Animal Practice, Reaper and Mad Love.

Tyler was previously married to Carrie Ruscheinsky, however it appears that the two have separated. Viewers can following Tyler on Instagram @tlabine.

Anupam Kher as Dr. Vijay Kapoor

Anupam Kher stars as Dr. Vijay Kapoor
Anupam Kher stars as Dr. Vijay Kapoor. Picture: Getty

Acclaimed Bollywood actor Anupam Kher plays Dr. Vijay Kapoo in New Amsterdam.

The 69-year-old has carved out a successful acting career over the years, gaining roles in projects such as The Accidental Prime Minister, Mrs Wilson, Bend It Like Beckham and Silver Linings Playbook.

Anupam has a massive 7.4million followers on Instagram page @Anupam Kher.

Sandra Mae Frank as Dr. Elizabeth Wilder

Sandra Mae Frank stars as Dr. Elizabeth Wilder
Sandra Mae Frank stars as Dr. Elizabeth Wilder. Picture: Getty

Deaf actress Sandra Mae Frank plays Dr. Elizabeth Wilder on New Amsterdam.

The 34-year-old lost her hearing at the age of three and has gone on to raise awareness for deaf actors over the years. She has appeared in productions such as Season of Love and The Silent Hour.

Fans can follow Sandra on Instagram @sandramaefrank.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Dr Kapoor was a fan favourite character on New Amsterdam

Why did Dr Vijay Kapoor leave New Amsterdam?

TV & Movies

Gerald Cooper had a health scare during filming for season 3 of Clarkson's Farm

Clarkson’s Farm star Gerald Cooper shares cancer diagnosis update

TV & Movies

Love Island 2024 has had plenty of couples drama already

Who is coupled up with who on Love Island 2024?

TV & Movies

Celine Dion has released numerous songs over the years

Celine Dion's most iconic songs ranked

Celine Dion's children are an important part of her life

Who are Celine Dion's children? Their names, ages, jobs and close bond revealed

Celine Dion's new documentary will detail the cancellation of her world tour

Is Celine Dion going on tour? Everything we know about future concerts

Fans are wondering if there will be anymore series of New Amsterdam

Will there be a season 6 of New Amsterdam?

Max's wife, Georgia Goodwin stars in season 1 and 2 of New Amsterdam

What happens to Max's wife in New Amsterdam?

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Rob Brydon has revealed she hasn't sen Gavin and Stacey script

Gavin and Stacey's Rob Brydon reveals he still hasn't seen script for Christmas episode

Here's everything you need to know about the timings of Pink's Summer Carnival tour

Pink Summer Carnival Liverpool timings: When does the show start and finish at Anfield Stadium?
Rumours have begun swirling that Nicola Coughlan might no longer be single

Who’s Nicola Coughlan dating? What we know about her rumoured co-star boyfriend

TV & Movies

Emmerdale and Coronation Street will not be airing on certain days

When is Coronation Street and Emmerdale on this week? Scheduling changes revealed as Euros 2024 begin
Love Island 2024 has gotten a whole new villa

Where Love Island filmed? All the location details revealed

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Hercules the Musical is opening in London next summer

Hercules the Musical London tickets, cast and debut date

Events

Here's what you need to know about the late June heatwave

How long will the heatwave last in the UK?

Weather

Heatstroke in dogs can be fatal, so it's important to keep them as safe as possible

Can you walk your dog in a heatwave and what are symptoms of heatstroke?

Lifestyle

An expert has revealed the best way to sleep in a heatwave

Expert shows exact position you should sleep in to keep cool during heatwave

Lifestyle

Love Island saw the first person being dumped this week

Who left Love Island tonight? Full list of dumped contestants

TV & Movies

The dating life of the Bridgerton siblings has been uncovered

Who are the Bridgerton stars dating in real life? Their partners revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island's Wil Anderson has entered the villa looking for his next girlfriend

Who is Love Island 2024 contestant Wil Anderson? Age, job, height and famous brother revealed

TV & Movies

As the heatwave sweeps across the country, people are being urged to look after their dogs, cats and other animals.

Is it too hot to walk your dog and can you give your pooch ice cubes to cool them down?

Lifestyle

June 22 celebrates the Windrush Generation

What is Windrush Day, when is it marked and who are the Windrush generation?

News

l

Love Island 2024 cast revealed - meet the contestants

TV & Movies

Everything you need to know about the major lunar standstill

What is the major lunar standstill 2024, when does it happen and how can I watch it?

News

Benedict Bridgerton could be the focus of season four

Bridgerton easter eggs that hint Benedict could lead season 4

TV & Movies

Take That This Life on Tour setlist and dates announced

Take That This Life on Tour 2024 full setlist revealed

Perrie Edwards song 'Tears' lyrics and meaning have been revealed

Tears lyrics and meaning explained by Perrie Edwards

Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are best friends

Perrie Edwards reveals she 'loves' hanging out with Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her twins

Emily Atack has given birth to her first child

Emily Atack announces birth of first child and reveals sweet baby name