New Amsterdam cast revealed as series makes its Netflix debut

New Amsterdam has just dropped on Netflix. Picture: Instagram/@janeymontgomery/@freemaofficia/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about the cast of New Amsterdam, from their ages to what they've starred in before, whether they're married and if they have Instagram.

New Amsterdam is our favourite Netflix show after seasons 1-4 dropped on the streaming service earlier this month.

While we get to see the lives of doctors Max Goodwin, Helen Sharpe, Lauren Bloom, Floyd Reynolds, Iggy Frome, Vijay Kapoor and Elizabeth Wilder, loads of us have binge watched the show already.

While fans eagerly await the rumoured spin-off series, viewers have been wanting to get to know the New Amsterdam actors a bit better. From Ryan Eggold to Freema Agyeman, Anupam Kher to Janet Montgomery, we've done some digging on the talented New Amsterdam gang.

Who are the cast of New Amsterdam? Here is everything you need to know about the actors.

Fans have been wanting to know the cast of New Amsterdam. Picture: Getty

New Amsterdam cast

Ryan Eggold as Dr. Maximus "Max" Goodwin

Ryan Eggold plays Dr. Maximus "Max" Goodwin. Picture: Getty

Max is the protagonist of New Amsterdam and goes through various trials and tribulations while acting as the medical director of the hospital.

The enigmatic doctor is played by 39-year-old actor Ryan Eggold who has starred in shows such as 90210, The Blacklist and Dirt.

It doesn't appear that Ryan is currently in a relationship, however he was previously rumoured to be dating Twilight actress Ashley Green.

Fans can follow Ryan on Instagram @ryaneggold where he often shares images of his upcoming projects.

Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe

Freema Agyeman plays Dr. Helen Sharpe. Picture: Getty

Viewers may recognise Dr Who star Freema Agyeman in New Amsterdam. The actress plays Dr Helen Sharpe, the head of the Oncology Department.

As well as making a name for herself in the UK and USA, Freema has starred in projects such as Sense8, Law & Order: UK, Dreamland and The Matrix Resurrections.

Many fans have been wondering who Freema is dating, however the 45-year-old keeps her personal life private and has not confirmed if she is in a relationship.

Viewers can keep up-to-date with Freema on Instagram by following her page @freemaofficial.

Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom

Dr. Lauren Bloom is played by Janet Montgomery. Picture: Getty

English actress Janet Montgomery stars as Dr Lauren Bloom, Head of the Emergency Department at New Amsterdam.

The 38-year-old has been involved in shows such as Salem, This Is Us, Entourage and Human Target while also appearing in the film Nighthawks.

She is married to Joe Fox and the couple share a daughter together who was born in 2019. Fans can follow Janet on Instagram @janeymontgomery.

Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds

Jocko Sims stars as Dr. Floyd Reynolds. Picture: Getty

Jackie "Jocko" Sims II plays Dr Floyd Reynolds, Head of Cardiothoracic Surgery Division on New Amsterdam.

The 43-year-old has a vast acting résumé including roles on shows such as The Resident, The Last Ship, Masters of Sex and Crash.

Tyler Labine as Dr. Ignatius "Iggy" Frome

Tyler Labine plays Dr. Ignatius "Iggy" Frome. Picture: Getty

Head of the Psychiatry Department Dr Iggy Frome is played by 46-year-old Tyler Labine.

The Canadian actor may be recognisable to viewers as he has starred in series such as Deadbeat, Animal Practice, Reaper and Mad Love.

Tyler was previously married to Carrie Ruscheinsky, however it appears that the two have separated. Viewers can following Tyler on Instagram @tlabine.

Anupam Kher as Dr. Vijay Kapoor

Anupam Kher stars as Dr. Vijay Kapoor. Picture: Getty

Acclaimed Bollywood actor Anupam Kher plays Dr. Vijay Kapoo in New Amsterdam.

The 69-year-old has carved out a successful acting career over the years, gaining roles in projects such as The Accidental Prime Minister, Mrs Wilson, Bend It Like Beckham and Silver Linings Playbook.

Anupam has a massive 7.4million followers on Instagram page @Anupam Kher.

Sandra Mae Frank as Dr. Elizabeth Wilder

Sandra Mae Frank stars as Dr. Elizabeth Wilder. Picture: Getty

Deaf actress Sandra Mae Frank plays Dr. Elizabeth Wilder on New Amsterdam.

The 34-year-old lost her hearing at the age of three and has gone on to raise awareness for deaf actors over the years. She has appeared in productions such as Season of Love and The Silent Hour.

Fans can follow Sandra on Instagram @sandramaefrank.