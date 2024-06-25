Why did Dr Vijay Kapoor leave New Amsterdam?

Dr Kapoor was a fan favourite character on New Amsterdam
Dr Kapoor was a fan favourite character on New Amsterdam. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Fan favourite Dr Kapoor’s shock exit from New Amsterdam in season three was due to a personal crisis in actor Anupam Kher’s life. So why did Anupham have to leave and what happened to Dr Vijay Kapoor?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If there’s one thing to take away from the show New Amsterdam, it’s that they know how to write a good supporting character.

And no one did it better than the Head of Neurology, Dr. Vijar Kapoor played by the incredible Anupam Kher.

Anupam already had a thriving career in India’s Bollywood film industry but in 2018 he was cast as the fan-favourite doctor. Unfortunately, by series three, Dr Kapoor had to be written out of the show in an abrupt ending that had to do with Anupam’s personal life.

Why did Dr Vijay Kapoor leave New Amsterdam? Here is everything you need to know.

Dr Kapoor contracted COVID-19 in season 3 of New Amsterdam
Dr Kapoor contracted COVID-19 in season 3 of New Amsterdam. Picture: Getty

What happened to Dr. Kapoor? Why did he leave?

Dr. Kapoor’s departure was a heartbreaking one indeed, after contracting COVID-19, the doctor almost died as he spent time in the ICU.

Fans were hopeful that they would see their favourite character again when he was discharged from the hospital.

Whilst the doctor sent in his resignation to the hospital, his return was left open-ended for a short but sweet time.

Actor Anupam Kher had to leave New Amsterdam for personal reasons
Actor Anupam Kher had to leave New Amsterdam for personal reasons. Picture: Getty

Unfortunately in the episode named ‘Essential Workers’, at the end of season three, in classic and absolutely crushing New Amsterdam fashion, it’s revealed that Dr Kapoor passed away from COVID complications.

The show was never the same and many fans attribute its cancellation just two seasons later to the lack of this integral character.

Unfortunately, due to actor Anupam’s personal life, it was highly unlikely he was going to return to the show.

Dr Kapoor dies at the end of season 3 from COVID complications and his character is written off
Dr Kapoor dies at the end of season 3 from COVID complications and his character is written off. Picture: Getty

Why did Anupam leave New Amsterdam?

After his shock exit, Anupam Kher revealed to the public the true reason he left the show was because his wife had been diagnosed with a rare type of blood cancer.

Kirron Kher had multiple myeloma and Anupam wanted to be by her side during her treatment and recovery.

“She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before,” he tweeted on X. “She’s well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their love and support.”

Anupam Kher revealed why he left New Amsterdam on X
Anupam Kher revealed why he left New Amsterdam on X. Picture: X/@AnupamPKher

Thankfully Kirron recovered from her illness and two weeks after the episodes of Dr Kapoor leaving the show aired, Anupam posted a heartfelt message on X.

“This past year has been difficult for so many people around the world, not least for Dr. Kapoor. It was an incredibly special time for me to be part of this show and one I will never forget.”

“The New Amsterdam family will always hold a special place in my heart. I am grateful to the audience for their love, support, and good wishes, particularly for my wife, Kirron, at this time. I hope you all will continue to join me on my journey and future projects.”

