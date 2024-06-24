Will there be a season 6 of New Amsterdam?

New Amsterdam has just dropped on Netflix. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

New Amsterdam has just arrived on Netflix but where can I watch season 5, will there be a sixth series and is there a spin-off in the works?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

New Amsterdam has just dropped on Netflix and we've become obsessed with the hospital-based drama.

While we've fallen in love with Dr Sharpe, Dr Bloom, Dr Max Goodwin, Dr Kapoor, Dr Ligon and Dr Iggy Frome, there have been a number of storylines that have kept us entertained. From the moving tale of deaf surgeon Dr. Elizabeth Wilder to the sad death of Max's wife, we've been through an emotional journey on the drama-filled show.

While the majority of the seasons are available on the streaming service, many of us have been wondering where we can watch season 5 and whether there is going to be a season 6 of New Amsterdam.

Will there be a season 6 of New Amsterdam, where can I watch season 5 and will there be a spin-off? Here is everything you need to know about the show.

Fans are wondering if there will be any more series of New Amsterdam. Picture: Getty

Will there be a season 6 of New Amsterdam?

Unfortunately there will not be a sixth series of New Amsterdam as the series was cancelled after its fifth season.

The show initially aired between 2018-2023, with the final episode being shown on the 17th of January last year. Upon the final series airing, Ryan Eggold who plays Dr Max Goodwin told NBC Insider:

"I think what I'll appreciate most is just the people. Our crew who works so incredibly hard day in and day out to make this show and tell these stories. And the family that we've become, from making jokes in the morning to sharing coffee to being exhausted one day to falling asleep on one of these [hospital] beds here [on set]."

New Amsterdam has become a hit on Netflix. Picture: Getty

Will there be a New Amsterdam spin-off?

Although there won't be another television series of New Amsterdam, there have been rumours of a spin-off which would focus on Max Goodwin's daughter, Luna Goodwin with the title of New Amsterdam: Tomorrow.

While this hasn't been officially confirmed yet, we're keeping our finger's crossed it gets the green light!

New Amsterdam is a hospital drama. Picture: YouTube/NBC

Where can I watch New Amsterdam season 5?

New Amsterdam fans have been looking for ways to watch the fifth season as it is currently unavailable to watch on Netflix in the UK.

It is unclear when season 5 will be uploaded onto Netflix, so for the time being eager viewers will be able to watch the fifth season on NOW or Amazon Prime.