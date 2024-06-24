Will there be a season 6 of New Amsterdam?

24 June 2024, 17:21

New Amsterdam has just dropped on Netflix
New Amsterdam has just dropped on Netflix. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

New Amsterdam has just arrived on Netflix but where can I watch season 5, will there be a sixth series and is there a spin-off in the works?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

New Amsterdam has just dropped on Netflix and we've become obsessed with the hospital-based drama.

While we've fallen in love with Dr Sharpe, Dr Bloom, Dr Max Goodwin, Dr Kapoor, Dr Ligon and Dr Iggy Frome, there have been a number of storylines that have kept us entertained. From the moving tale of deaf surgeon Dr. Elizabeth Wilder to the sad death of Max's wife, we've been through an emotional journey on the drama-filled show.

While the majority of the seasons are available on the streaming service, many of us have been wondering where we can watch season 5 and whether there is going to be a season 6 of New Amsterdam.

Will there be a season 6 of New Amsterdam, where can I watch season 5 and will there be a spin-off? Here is everything you need to know about the show.

Fans are wondering if there will be any more series of New Amsterdam
Fans are wondering if there will be any more series of New Amsterdam. Picture: Getty

Will there be a season 6 of New Amsterdam?

Unfortunately there will not be a sixth series of New Amsterdam as the series was cancelled after its fifth season.

The show initially aired between 2018-2023, with the final episode being shown on the 17th of January last year. Upon the final series airing, Ryan Eggold who plays Dr Max Goodwin told NBC Insider:

"I think what I'll appreciate most is just the people. Our crew who works so incredibly hard day in and day out to make this show and tell these stories. And the family that we've become, from making jokes in the morning to sharing coffee to being exhausted one day to falling asleep on one of these [hospital] beds here [on set]."

New Amsterdam has become a hit on Netflix
New Amsterdam has become a hit on Netflix. Picture: Getty

Will there be a New Amsterdam spin-off?

Although there won't be another television series of New Amsterdam, there have been rumours of a spin-off which would focus on Max Goodwin's daughter, Luna Goodwin with the title of New Amsterdam: Tomorrow.

While this hasn't been officially confirmed yet, we're keeping our finger's crossed it gets the green light!

New Amsterdam is a hospital drama
New Amsterdam is a hospital drama. Picture: YouTube/NBC

Where can I watch New Amsterdam season 5?

New Amsterdam fans have been looking for ways to watch the fifth season as it is currently unavailable to watch on Netflix in the UK.

It is unclear when season 5 will be uploaded onto Netflix, so for the time being eager viewers will be able to watch the fifth season on NOW or Amazon Prime.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Max's wife, Georgia Goodwin stars in season 1 and 2 of New Amsterdam

What happens to Max's wife in New Amsterdam?

TV & Movies

Exclusive
Rob Brydon has revealed she hasn't sen Gavin and Stacey script

Gavin and Stacey's Rob Brydon reveals he still hasn't seen script for Christmas episode

Here's everything you need to know about the timings of Pink's Summer Carnival tour

Pink Summer Carnival Liverpool timings: When does the show start and finish at Anfield Stadium?

Rumours have begun swirling that Nicola Coughlan might no longer be single

Who’s Nicola Coughlan dating? What we know about her rumoured co-star boyfriend

TV & Movies

Emmerdale and Coronation Street will not be airing on certain days

When is Coronation Street and Emmerdale on this week? Scheduling changes revealed as Euros 2024 begin

Love Island 2024 has gotten a whole new villa

Where Love Island filmed? All the location details revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island saw the first person being dumped this week

Who left Love Island tonight? Full list of dumped contestants

TV & Movies

The dating life of the Bridgerton siblings has been uncovered

Who are the Bridgerton stars dating in real life? Their partners revealed

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Love Island's Wil Anderson has entered the villa looking for his next girlfriend

Who is Love Island 2024 contestant Wil Anderson? Age, job, height and famous brother revealed

TV & Movies

June 22 celebrates the Windrush Generation

What is Windrush Day, when is it marked and who are the Windrush generation?

News

l

Love Island 2024 cast revealed - meet the contestants

TV & Movies

Benedict Bridgerton could be the focus of season four

Bridgerton easter eggs that hint Benedict could lead season 4

TV & Movies

Take That This Life on Tour setlist and dates announced

Take That This Life on Tour 2024 full setlist revealed

Trending on Heart

Hercules the Musical is opening in London next summer

Hercules the Musical London tickets, cast and debut date

Events

Here's what you need to know about the late June heatwave

How long will the heatwave last in the UK?

Weather

Heatstroke in dogs can be fatal, so it's important to keep them as safe as possible

Can you walk your dog in a heatwave and what are symptoms of heatstroke?

Lifestyle

An expert has revealed the best way to sleep in a heatwave

Expert shows exact position you should sleep in to keep cool during heatwave

Lifestyle

As the heatwave sweeps across the country, people are being urged to look after their dogs, cats and other animals.

Is it too hot to walk your dog and can you give your pooch ice cubes to cool them down?

Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about the major lunar standstill

What is the major lunar standstill 2024, when does it happen and how can I watch it?

News

Perrie Edwards song 'Tears' lyrics and meaning have been revealed

Tears lyrics and meaning explained by Perrie Edwards

Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are best friends

Perrie Edwards reveals she 'loves' hanging out with Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her twins

Emily Atack has given birth to her first child

Emily Atack announces birth of first child and reveals sweet baby name

Love Island's Konnor Ewudzi is hoping his unique look wins over the Love Island ladies

Who is Love Island's Konnor Ewudzi? Age, job, and where he's from revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island's Matilda Draper is ready to be a girlfriend after two years single

Who is Love Island 2024 contestant Matilda Draper? Age, job and how she knows Ronnie Vint

TV & Movies

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer are at the Euros 2024

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer's sweet relationship timeline revealed

Laura Celia Valk is rumoured to be dating Jude Bellingham

Who is Jude Bellingham's girlfriend? Everything we know about his romance with Laura Celia Valk
Jeremy Clarkson has shared an update from Diddly Squat Farm

Jeremy Clarkson sparks concern for Diddly Squat Farm's future with devastating update

TV & Movies

Harry Kane is married to Kate Kane

Inside Harry Kane's relationship with wife Kate and their four children

Jordan Pickford and wife Megan have built a beautiful family life

Who is Jordan Pickford's wife Megan Davison and do they have children?