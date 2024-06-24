What happens to Max's wife in New Amsterdam?

Max's wife, Georgia Goodwin stars in season 1 and 2 of New Amsterdam. Picture: Netflix/Peacock

By Tiasha Debray

If you’ve just started watching New Amsterdam on Netflix then you might know season one ends in tragedy, but what exactly happened to Max’s wife, Georgia? Does Max lose his wife and baby?

Whether you’ve just started watching New Amsterdam on Netflix or you’ll at least one season in, there’s a reason you’re looking for the answer to the question ‘What happened to Max’s wife?’ and that’s because you probably already know that tragedy strikes.

Georgia Goodwin was played by Lisa O’Hare from 2018 to 2020 over seasons one and two of the show and her character divided fans. Some sympathised with her mistreatment from her husband whilst a majority of viewers seemed to develop a dislike for her.

If you haven’t figured it out by now, Georgia tragically dies at the end of season one but she remains as a character in season two as Max begins to hallucinate her presence.

But what exactly happens to Max’s wife, Georgia? Warning: Show spoilers ahead!

Georgia Goodwin is played by Lisa O'Hare. Picture: Netflix/Peacock

Does Max lose his wife and baby?

Max indeed loses his wife but not his baby during a nail-biting season finale, after viewers followed Max and Georgia’s season-long struggle to be happy in their complicated yet loving relationship.

The finale puts fans through a rollercoaster of emotions as it seems like Georgia is about to die of childbirth due to complications during delivery.

However, as another doctor performs an emergency C-section to save the child’s life, Georgia’s is once again put in jeopardy due to an alarming amount of blood loss.

An ambulance is called in the nick of time and Georgia’s set up with a blood transfusion whilst being transported to the hospital.

Georgia Goodwin has complications during childbirth. Picture: Netflix/Peacock

Whilst all this is happening, the hospital is experiencing an aggressive patient who escapes, steals a different ambulance and in a tragic moment of fate, crashes it into the very ambulance Georgia was just safely arriving at the hospital in.

Viewers see the doctors escape safe and sound as well as Max's daughter, Luna, but season one ends with a death that isn’t revealed until the start of season two, the death of Georgia Goodwin.

It’s determined that Georgia’s cause of death was an injury in her brain that led her to bleed out caused by the crash, not childbirth.

Georgia Goodwin only features in two episodes in season 2. Picture: Netflix/Peacock

What happens to Max’s wife in New Amsterdam season 2?

Obviously, Georgia is no longer alive, but you’d be forgiven for asking this question because Lisa O’Hare is credited in season two as well.

Sadly, Georgia does not come back to life, her character remains in the season as a mere hallucination.

As Max tries to raise his newborn, he’s simultaneously getting treated for cancer and the combination results in vivid interactions with his late wife.

Lisa O'Hare appeared on the show between 2018 - 2020. Picture: Netflix/Peacock

His grief materialises in the form of Georgia, but she only returns in the first two episodes of season 2, after that, it seems like Max has symbolically let go and thus the hallucinations stop.

Whilst Georgia might not appear in the show again after that point, as while Max does end up moving on, his character is deeply affected by the entire traumatic event and he’s never really quite the same.