Will there be a Buying London season 2? Everything we know about the next Netflix series

Netflix's Buying London dropped on the 22nd of May 2024. Picture: Netflix

By Tiasha Debray

Netflix’s latest real estate series Buying London has gripped the nation as we all sit with our jaws on the floor in property envy. So will there be a series 2 of Buying London?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Netflix’s latest luxury real estate series Buying London has taken the UK by storm, as nothing provides more escape than watching the ultra-rich buy the most ridiculously lavish houses in one of the most expensive cities in the world.

But Buying London is just the latest of a series of luxury real estate shows popping up all over the world. From the USA’s Selling Sunset and Buying Beverly Hills to Sydney Australia’s Luxe Listings, it seems this is what the people want.

As we follow the progress of Daniel Dagger’s business, Oli Hamilton’s flirtatious ways, Rasa Bagdonaviciute and Lauren Christy’s feud, or we enjoy Reme Urubusi’s wins and cry with Juliana Ardenius during her lows, one thing is for sure, we find ourselves not wanting it to end.

So will there be a Buying London season 2? Here’s what we know.

Buying London follows the team at DDRE Global. Picture: Getty

Will there be a Buying London season 2?

Unfortunately, season 2 has not been confirmed by Netflix. Buying London season 1 only dropped on the 22nd of May so the streaming giant are possibly waiting for the first month of streaming statistics before making the decision to invest in the show.

READ MORE: Buying London's Rosi Walden's age, net worth, Instagram and other TV roles revealed

READ MORE: Buying London star Olivia Wayne's age, husband, net worth and previous TV roles revealed

But we’re holding onto hope because the show left viewers with an open ending where DDRE Global’s most experienced agent Lauren had begun to seriously consider leaving the company for good.

After a season of friction with the newer fiery advisor, Rasa, and the allure of rival agent Alex Bourne trying to poach her, Lauren now has some big decisions to make.

We will update this page when more information is available.

The season focussed heavily on the feud between agents Lauren and Rasa. Picture: Netflix

Who will be in the Buying London season 2 cast?

Netflix’s production seems to have put a lot of energy into making sure viewers build strong relationships with the DDRE Global team.

So unless something crazy happens off-camera, fans can probably expect all their favourites to return for season 2 including:

Daniel Daggers

Rasa Bagdonaviciute

Reme Nicole

Oli Hamilton

Rosi Walden

Olivia Wayne

Juliana Ardenius

Buying London's Lauren Christy was left contemplating leaving the agency. Picture: Getty

Whether Lauren will join us in season 2 is to be determined, but her decision will also mean whether rival agent Alex will have more of a presence in the season.

Perhaps the plot will become more about the rivalry between Alex’s agency and DDRE Global?

But for now, it’s all up in the air.

READ MORE: Buying London star Olivia Wayne's age, husband, net worth and previous TV roles revealed

READ MORE: Buying London's Lauren Christy's age, net worth and Instagram revealed

READ MORE: Buying London's Juliana Ardenius' age, net worth, nationality and Instagram revealed