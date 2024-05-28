Will there be a Buying London season 2? Everything we know about the next Netflix series

28 May 2024, 10:35

Netflix's Buying London dropped on the 22nd of May 2024
Netflix's Buying London dropped on the 22nd of May 2024. Picture: Netflix

By Tiasha Debray

Netflix’s latest real estate series Buying London has gripped the nation as we all sit with our jaws on the floor in property envy. So will there be a series 2 of Buying London?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Netflix’s latest luxury real estate series Buying London has taken the UK by storm, as nothing provides more escape than watching the ultra-rich buy the most ridiculously lavish houses in one of the most expensive cities in the world.

But Buying London is just the latest of a series of luxury real estate shows popping up all over the world. From the USA’s Selling Sunset and Buying Beverly Hills to Sydney Australia’s Luxe Listings, it seems this is what the people want.

As we follow the progress of Daniel Dagger’s business, Oli Hamilton’s flirtatious ways, Rasa Bagdonaviciute and Lauren Christy’s feud, or we enjoy Reme Urubusi’s wins and cry with Juliana Ardenius during her lows, one thing is for sure, we find ourselves not wanting it to end.

So will there be a Buying London season 2? Here’s what we know.

Buying London follows the team at DDRE Global
Buying London follows the team at DDRE Global. Picture: Getty

Will there be a Buying London season 2?

Unfortunately, season 2 has not been confirmed by Netflix. Buying London season 1 only dropped on the 22nd of May so the streaming giant are possibly waiting for the first month of streaming statistics before making the decision to invest in the show.

READ MORE: Buying London's Rosi Walden's age, net worth, Instagram and other TV roles revealed

READ MORE: Buying London star Olivia Wayne's age, husband, net worth and previous TV roles revealed

But we’re holding onto hope because the show left viewers with an open ending where DDRE Global’s most experienced agent Lauren had begun to seriously consider leaving the company for good.

After a season of friction with the newer fiery advisor, Rasa, and the allure of rival agent Alex Bourne trying to poach her, Lauren now has some big decisions to make.

We will update this page when more information is available.

The season focussed heavily on the feud between agents Lauren and Rasa
The season focussed heavily on the feud between agents Lauren and Rasa. Picture: Netflix

Who will be in the Buying London season 2 cast?

Netflix’s production seems to have put a lot of energy into making sure viewers build strong relationships with the DDRE Global team.

So unless something crazy happens off-camera, fans can probably expect all their favourites to return for season 2 including:

  • Daniel Daggers
  • Rasa Bagdonaviciute
  • Reme Nicole
  • Oli Hamilton
  • Rosi Walden
  • Olivia Wayne
  • Juliana Ardenius
Buying London's Lauren Christy was left contemplating leaving the agency
Buying London's Lauren Christy was left contemplating leaving the agency. Picture: Getty

Whether Lauren will join us in season 2 is to be determined, but her decision will also mean whether rival agent Alex will have more of a presence in the season.

Perhaps the plot will become more about the rivalry between Alex’s agency and DDRE Global?

But for now, it’s all up in the air.

READ MORE: Buying London star Olivia Wayne's age, husband, net worth and previous TV roles revealed

READ MORE: Buying London's Lauren Christy's age, net worth and Instagram revealed

READ MORE: Buying London's Juliana Ardenius' age, net worth, nationality and Instagram revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Fans hope Line of Duty will return

Is Line of Duty coming back? Everything we know about a possible season 7

l

Love Island cast revealed as 2024 series start date confirmed

TV & Movies

Clarkson's Farm, Diddly Squat, is open to the public

Where is Clarkson’s Farm? All the details on how to visit Diddly Squat

Lucca Allen impressed Jeremy Clarkson with his recipe for nettle soup, which was sold in the Diddly Squat Farm Shop

Who is Lucca Allen? Clarkson's Farm star, Rachel Allen's son and racing driver

Andy Cato appears in Clarkson's Farm

Who is Clarkson's Farm's Andy Cato? His age, wife, height, Groove Armada past and net worth revealed

Fans have been wondering how to watch Love Island

Love Island start date, time and channel revealed ahead of season 11 premiere

TV & Movies

Buying London dropped on Netflix on the 22nd of May

Is Buying London scripted or real? What we know about the new Netflix series

Netflix

The Bridgerton family are the focus for the main love interests in the series

Which Bridgerton sibling will lead season 4?

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Celine Dion and Taylor Swift at the Grammy Awards 2024

What happened between Celine Dion and Taylor Swift?

Stacey Solomon has revealed she wants to quit TV

Stacey Solomon announces plans to step back from TV in dramatic career move

Jeremy Clarkson in a black shirt and jeans

Inside Jeremy Clarkson's family life including his children and grandchildren

Anyone else curious what this lot have been up to since Married At First Sight ended?

Here's the relationship statuses of the MAFS Australia 2024 cast now

Married at First Sight

There are a couple of MAFS NZ couples still together

Which MAFS NZ couples are still together? The success stories revealed

Married at First Sight

Trending on Heart

Rasa Bagdonaviciute is a cast member on Buying London

Buying London's Rasa Bagdonaviciute's age, net worth, nationality and previous TV work revealed
Daniel Daggers appears on Netflix's Buying London

Who is Daniel Daggers? Buying London star's age, net worth and company details revealed

Juliana Ardenius is starring in Buying London

Buying London's Juliana Ardenius' age, net worth, nationality and Instagram revealed

Oli Hamilton is on Buying London

Buying London's Oli Hamilton's age, wife and Instagram revealed

Rosi Walden stars in Buying London

Buying London's Rosi Walden's age, net worth, Instagram and other TV roles revealed

Olivia Wayne is a presenter for DDRE Global on Buying London

Buying London star Olivia Wayne's age, husband, net worth and previous TV roles revealed

Reme Nicole Urubusi is an advisor at DDRE Global

Buying London's Reme Nicole Urubusi's age, TikTok and net worth revealed

Lauren Christy stars in Buying London on Netflix

Buying London's Lauren Christy's age, net worth and Instagram revealed

How many people does it really take to run Diddly Squat Farm?

How many people actually work on Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat farm?

TV & Movies

Jeremy Clarkson's land value of Diddly Squat Farm has increased since 2008

How much did Jeremy Clarkson's farm, Diddly Squat, cost?

Jeremy Clarkson has made some law changes to farming after Clarkson's Farm

What is Clarkson's Law? How Diddly Squat farm helped farmers everywhere

TV & Movies

Kaleb Cooper lives a very happy life farming Diddly Squat and raising his two children with partner Kaya

Inside Kaleb Cooper's life away from Clarkson's Farm with partner, kids and growing net worth

TV & Movies

Charlie Ireland has been working with Jeremy Clarkson on his farm since 2019

Who is Clarkson's Farm's Charlie Ireland? Job, children and life away from Diddly Squat

TV & Movies

Gerald Cooper has won fan's hearts after three season's on Clarkson's Farm

Who is Clarkson's Farm's Gerald Cooper? His age, job and family life revealed

TV & Movies

Lisa Hogan has amazed Clarkson Farm viewers with her work on the show

Who is Jeremy Clarkson's girlfriend Lisa Hogan? Age, job, ex-husband and kids revealed

TV & Movies

How much is Jeremy Clarkson paid for Clarkson's Farm and what is his net worth?

How much Jeremy Clarkson is paid for Clarkson's Farm and net worth revealed