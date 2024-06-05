The Bear season 3 release date, cast and episodes explained

Everything you need to know about The Bear season three from release date to cast and more. Picture: Disney+ / FX

By Alice Dear

When is The Bear season 3 coming out, who is in the cast, what is the plot and how many episodes will there be? All your burning questions about the FX hit series answered here.

The Bear, the hit comedy-drama starring Jeremy Allen White Ayo Edebiri, will return later this year for the third season of the Chicago-based culinary show after two highly successful - and award-winning - series.

At the end of June 2024, fans of The Bear will be able to pick-up where they left off as Carmy, Sydney, Richie, Sugar, Marcus, Tina and the rest of the gang continue to grow their new restaurant while trying to juggle finances, relationships and work tensions.

The first season of The Bear aired in 2022, however, the show's popularity hit new heights over 2023 and 2024 when it won a total of six Primetime Emmy Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards and five Golden Globe Awards, the latter including Ayo Edebiri for Best Actress, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Best Supporting Actor and Jeremy Allen White for Best Actor.

From the release date, to the episodes, plot and cast, here's everything you need to know about The Bear season three.

Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White were among the cast members of The Bear to win big during the 2023/2024 award season. Picture: Getty

When does The Bear season 3 come out?

It was confirmed by Disney+ on 23rd May that The Bear season 3 will be released onto the streaming service on 27th June 2024.

The announcement was released alongside a poster for the third series which shows the symbol of a bear on the fridge which Carmy was left trapped in at the end of season two. In the door opening, you can see the sparks from the equipment being used to get him out.

The Bear season three will be released onto Disney+ on 27th June. Picture: Disney+ / FX / Twitter

Who is in The Bear season 3 cast?

The full cast of The Bear season one and two is expected to be returning for the third series, including Jeremy Allen White as Carmy, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu and Abby Elliott as Natalie 'Sugar' Berzatto.

From the trailer, we can also see that Molly Gordon will be returning as Claire, Matty Matheson as Neil Fak and Oliver Platt as Uncle Jimmy.

It is currently unknown whether the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis, Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson and Olivia Coleman - who all guest starred on the series - will be returning for season three.

Here's the cast of The Bear returning for season 3:

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie Jerimovich

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu

Abby Elliott as Natalie 'Sugar' Berzatto

Matty Matheson as Neil Fak

Oliver Platt as Uncle Jimmy

Lionel Boyce as Marcus

Chris Witaske as Pete

Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina

Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim

Corey Hendrix as Gary 'Sweeps' Woods

Richard Esteras as Manny

The Bear season 3 trailer

Watch The Bear Season 3 trailer

How many episodes are in The Bear season 3?

As far as we can see, there will a total of 10 episodes in season three of The Bear. This follows after the second series, which also had 10 episodes. Season one of The Bear, on the other hand, only had eight episodes.

The Bear season 3 episode titles and synopsises

The episode names of The Bear season three have recently been added to the official IMDb page for the hit series, with some potentially giving an indication on the plot the series will follow.

Some of these episodes also have very short synopsises added to them, however, we do not know how accurate these are as the third season is yet to air on Disney+.

Episode 1 - Tomorrow

"The next day and the days that led to it."

Episode 2 - Next

"Carmy sets a new standard."

Episode 3 - Doors

"The staff slogs through a month of service."

Episode 4 - Violet

"Sydney gets a new apartment. Marcus finds inspiration."

Episode 5 - Children

"The Computer gives The Bear its odds."

Episode 6 - Napkins

No plot added.

Episode 7 - Legacy

"The restaurant is out of C-Folds. Sydney is presented with an opportunity."

Episode 8 - Ice Chips

"Sugar finds support in an unexpected place."

Episode 9 - Apologies

"Carmy thinks about apologising."

Episode 10 - Forever

No plot added.