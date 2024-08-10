Exclusive

Blake Lively says she's 'won' film release competition against husband Ryan Reynolds

10 August 2024, 10:17 | Updated: 10 August 2024, 10:22

Blake Lively says she 'out-strategised' husband Ryan Reynolds when it comes to 'winning' the film-release competition
Blake Lively says she 'out-strategised' husband Ryan Reynolds when it comes to 'winning' the film-release competition. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Blake Lively admitted how she 'out-strategised' Ryan Reynolds by appearing in Deadpool & Wolverine amid a repeat of the Barbenheimer saga.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Blake Lively, 36, has revealed how she has "won" the film release competition between herself and husband Ryan Reynolds, 47, as Deadpool & Wolverine and It Ends With Us are released within weeks of each other.

The Gossip Girl, The Age Of Adeline and now It Ends With Us actress, who has been married to Ryan for 14 years, joined Heart's Emma Bunton this week to chat about her new film, where she revealed how she had "out-strategised" him.

When Emma asked Blake whether there was competition between herself and her husband, she joked: "We'll find out this weekend, because Deadpool & Wolverine is also in theatres, it's so weird!"

  • Watch the moment Spice Girls superfan Blake Lively meets Emma Bunton on Global Player now, the official Heart app

Blake added that "she wishes it was competitive" but that she is "in both films" which means she basically "wins".

Ryan Reynolds has been supporting his wife Blake Lively during the press tour for her new film It Ends With Us
Ryan Reynolds has been supporting his wife Blake Lively during the press tour for her new film It Ends With Us. Picture: Getty

"I'm in both movies, so I out-strategised him," Blake told Emma: "You have to long-game it. You know how I'm going to win? I'm going to be in both. He wasn't in this movie, he should have been in this movie, then it would have been a real competition."

She joked: "You have to meet it with love, strategy and manipulation," before high-fiving Emma.

Blake Lively makes a cameo in the Ryan Reynolds' new film Deadpool & Wolverine
Blake Lively makes a cameo in the Ryan Reynolds' new film Deadpool & Wolverine. Picture: Alamy

Later in the interview, Blake opened up about her marriage, admitting that she and Ryan "overshare" with one another.

She reflected: "In all seriousness, we were friends first, for two years, we came into it not trying to impress each other, there was no agenda, there was just friendship, so that kind of set the table for well, love it or list it, this is what you get."

Watch the full interview here:

Baby Spice, Emma Bunton, surprises Spice Girls superfan Blake Lively

Blake's admission over the film release competition comes as many fans of both the actors have drawn similarities between the release of Deadpool & Wolverine and It Ends With Us and the release of Barbie and Oppenheimer in 2023, which was later branded Barbenheimer.

While Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's blockbuster was released in the UK on 25th July, It Ends With Us will be in theatres from 9th August.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Exclusive
Blake Lively meets her idol Emma Bunton

Blake Lively is speechless as she meets her Spice Girls' idol Emma Bunton

The Love Is Blind UK cast members are on holiday in Corfu

Where is the Love Is Blind UK getaway? Inside Angsana Corfu Resort and Spa

TV & Movies

Sam from Love Is Blind UK has gained a lot of attention online

Sam from Love Is Blind UK's Instagram, age, job and where he's from revealed

TV & Movies

Which of these singletons will find their happy ever after on Love Is Blind UK?

Love Is Blind UK episodes: Full Netflix schedule and when they'll be released

TV & Movies

It Ends With Us portrays a story of domestic abuse, love and friendship

Is It Ends With Us a true story?

TV & Movies

Blake Lively has been cast as main character Lily Bloom in It Ends With Us

Why It Ends With Us was forced to change characters ages in the movie

TV & Movies

Lily Bloom and Atlas Corrigan are part of the complicated love triangle

It Ends With Us - What happens between Lily Bloom and Atlas Corrigan?

TV & Movies

The Love Is Blind UK couples have been selected

Love Is Blind UK couples still together: The latest relationship updates

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Katarina Johnson-Thompson is hoping for first place at the 2024 Olympics

Katarina Johnson-Thompson's age, height, parents, partner, net worth, personal bests and Instagram revealed
Benaiah is a cast member on Love Is Blind UK

Love Is Blind UK Benaiah: Age, job, where he's from, Instagram and name meaning explained

TV & Movies

Justin Timberlake wearing a grey suit singing on stage

Justin Timberlake's Forget Tomorrow tour in London: Start and finish times, support act and set list
Nicole Stevens is a contestant on Love Is Blind UK

Love Is Blind UK Nicole Stevens: Age, job, where she's from, Instagram and pervious marriage revealed

TV & Movies

Sam and Nicole got engaged in the pods of Love Is Blind, but later called their romance off after meeting for the first time

Love Is Blind UK shock as Nicole dumps fiancé Sam hours after meeting for the first time

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Hot weather is set to hit the shores of the UK this weekend

Tropical Storm Debby triggers intense heatwave this weekend bringing highs of 33C

Weather

Jasmine and Bobby are one of the couples on Love Is Blind UK

Are Love Is Blind UK's Bobby and Jasmine still together?

TV & Movies

Where are Sabrina and Steven now and did they stay together after Love Is Blind?

Love Is Blind UK: Are Steven and Sabrina still together?

TV & Movies

Andy MacDonald is a famous skateboarder

Andy MacDonald's age, wife, nationality, height, net worth and skateboarding career revealed
Love Is Blind welcomes Freddie to the pods in the hope of finding his future wife in 2024

Love Is Blind UK Freddie Powell: Age, job, where he's from and family life

TV & Movies

Love Is Blind UK is welcoming Tom Stroud to the line up for the first series in 2024

Love Is Blind UK Tom Stroud: Age, job, where he's from and relationship history

TV & Movies

Who is Love Is Blind UK's Catherine Richards?

Who is Love Is Blind UK's Catherine Richards? Age, job, Instagram and life off-screen

TV & Movies

These are all the Love Is Blind couples who are still together

Love Is Blind couples still together now

TV & Movies

Emma and Matt Willis have been married for years and share three children together

Who are Emma and Matt Willis' children? Their names and ages revealed

Josh Kerr is representing Team GB at the Paris Olympics

Josh Kerr's age, partner, parents, brother and fierce rivalry with Jakob Ingebrigtsen explained
Dina Ashet-Smith is hoping to win big at the 2024 Olympic Games

Dina Asher-Smith's age, height, parents, partner, net worth, Olympic medals and Instagram revealed
Sky Brown is taking part in the Paris Olympics

Sky Brown age, parents, height, medals, net worth, Instagram and skateboarding career revealed
Hot air from Northern France could be scorching temperatures to the UK

Weather maps reveal exact date 37C heatwave will bring scorching temperatures to the UK

Weather

Keely Hodgkinson is representing Team GB at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Keely Hodgkinson age, height, partner, personal best and Instagram explained

The August forecast has been revealed

UK weather: August heatwave revealed as temperatures set to reach 32C in days

Weather

Simone Biles is hoping to win gold at the 2024 Olympic Games

Simone Biles age, height, net worth, husband, Instagram and ADHD diagnosis explained