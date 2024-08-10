Exclusive

Blake Lively says she's 'won' film release competition against husband Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively says she 'out-strategised' husband Ryan Reynolds when it comes to 'winning' the film-release competition. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Blake Lively admitted how she 'out-strategised' Ryan Reynolds by appearing in Deadpool & Wolverine amid a repeat of the Barbenheimer saga.

Blake Lively, 36, has revealed how she has "won" the film release competition between herself and husband Ryan Reynolds, 47, as Deadpool & Wolverine and It Ends With Us are released within weeks of each other.

The Gossip Girl, The Age Of Adeline and now It Ends With Us actress, who has been married to Ryan for 14 years, joined Heart's Emma Bunton this week to chat about her new film, where she revealed how she had "out-strategised" him.

When Emma asked Blake whether there was competition between herself and her husband, she joked: "We'll find out this weekend, because Deadpool & Wolverine is also in theatres, it's so weird!"

Blake added that "she wishes it was competitive" but that she is "in both films" which means she basically "wins".

Ryan Reynolds has been supporting his wife Blake Lively during the press tour for her new film It Ends With Us. Picture: Getty

"I'm in both movies, so I out-strategised him," Blake told Emma: "You have to long-game it. You know how I'm going to win? I'm going to be in both. He wasn't in this movie, he should have been in this movie, then it would have been a real competition."

She joked: "You have to meet it with love, strategy and manipulation," before high-fiving Emma.

Blake Lively makes a cameo in the Ryan Reynolds' new film Deadpool & Wolverine. Picture: Alamy

Later in the interview, Blake opened up about her marriage, admitting that she and Ryan "overshare" with one another.

She reflected: "In all seriousness, we were friends first, for two years, we came into it not trying to impress each other, there was no agenda, there was just friendship, so that kind of set the table for well, love it or list it, this is what you get."

Watch the full interview here:

Baby Spice, Emma Bunton, surprises Spice Girls superfan Blake Lively

Blake's admission over the film release competition comes as many fans of both the actors have drawn similarities between the release of Deadpool & Wolverine and It Ends With Us and the release of Barbie and Oppenheimer in 2023, which was later branded Barbenheimer.

While Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's blockbuster was released in the UK on 25th July, It Ends With Us will be in theatres from 9th August.