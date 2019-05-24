Emmerdale fans devastated as Lisa Dingle dies as husband Zak makes cup of tea

Lisa Dingle passed away last night on Emmerdale and fans were heartbroken saying it was too soon. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

Last night's double special on ITV left viewers heartbroken over the much-loved character's death.

Emmerdale viewers have been left devastated by the huge twist in last night's double episode on ITV as Lisa Dingle passed away in her sleep.

Lisa, who is played by Jane Cox had only just tied the knot with her beau, Zak Dingle and her death came as a complete shock and happened in the closing moments of the show.

The emotional scene saw Zak, played by Steve Halliwell, discover his new wife passed away on their sofa after he had left her there having a nap - or so he thought.

Devoted fans of the soap will know that Lisa was suffering from a heart condition, and had only recently revealed to her friends and family that she had months left to live.

Lisa and Zak had only just tied the knot. Picture: ITV

Last night's episode started on a lighter note, with Lisa and the bridal party chasing pigs that had escaped from a farm, getting them very muddy.

Lisa made it to the wedding covered in mud and after exchanging emotional vows with Zac (which took some persuading), they tied the knot.

After the wedding, the happy couple and their close ones went to the Woolpack pub where Lisa vowed to make the most of her time left and told others to enjoy the day, saying: "smilers can stay, and frowners can flipping well go somewhere else!"

Zak arrived home and assumed Lisa was just having a nap. Picture: ITV

The bride then popped home intending to change out of her muddy dress, but instead passed away sat on the sofa before she had a chance to return.

Zak arrived home to bring his wife back to the pub, and thought she was having a nap on the sofa so left her to it.

He proceeded to make a cup of tea and spoke to their dog Monty about how lucky he was to have Lisa in his life and wanted to make every moment she had left special.

The tragic scene saw Zak sob over his dead wife. Picture: ITV

Only for him to soon discover that his beloved had passed away in her sleep.

The new husband, still dressed in his wedding suit, sobbed: "Oh no, this is too soon. This is too soon, Lisa."

Fans were devastated, taking to Twitter to reveal their heartache at the scene.

One said: "I am broken poor Lisa it was too soon", and another added: "Nooooo this was way too soon".