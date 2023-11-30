The Pogues singer Shane MacGowan dies aged 65

30 November 2023, 12:39

Pogues singer Shane MacGowan dies aged 65
Pogues singer Shane MacGowan dies aged 65.

By Hope Wilson

The Pogues singer Shane MacGowan has died aged 65.

The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan has died at the age of 65.

Best known for the Christmas classic 'Fairytale of New York', the singer had been in hospital earlier this month after being diagnosed with viral encephalitis.

Shane was sent home from hospital earlier this week to spend the day with his wife Victoria Mary Clarke as the couple celebrated their anniversary.

A statement from MacGowan's spokesperson confirmed he "died peacefully at 3.30am this morning (30 November) with his wife and and sister by his side. Prayers and the last rites were read during his passing."

Shane's wife Victoria Mary Clarke took to Instagram to announce the singer's death, writing:

"I don’t know how to say this so I am just going to say it. Shane who will always be the light that I hold before me and the measure of my dreams and the love ❤️ of my life and the most beautiful soul and beautiful angel and the sun and the moon and the start and end of everything that I hold dear has gone to be with Jesus and Mary and his beautiful mother Therese.

"I am blessed beyond words to have met him and to have loved him and to have been so endlessly and unconditionally loved by him and to have had so many years of life and love ❤️ and joy and fun and laughter and so many adventures.

"There’s no way to describe the loss that I am feeling and the longing for just one more of his smiles that lit up my world. Thank you thank you thank you thank you for your presence in this world you made it so very bright and you gave so much joy to so many people with your heart and soul and your music.

"You will live in my heart forever. Rave on in the garden all wet with rain that you loved so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ You meant the world to me."

Shane is best known for fronting the iconic band The Pogues in 1982 and released seven studio albums.

In 1988 the band collaborated with Kirsty MacColl on the song 'Fairytale of New York' which became a hit, reaching Number 2 in the UK chart.

