Inside Faye Brookes' whirlwind romance as Coronation Street star gets married

24 August 2023, 13:00

Faye Brookes and Iwan Lewis were married earlier this week
Faye Brookes and Iwan Lewis were married earlier this week. Picture: Instagram/Faye Brookes

By Hope Wilson

Who is Faye Brookes' husband and how did they meet?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Coronation Street star Faye Brookes, 35, has tied the knot after a whirlwind 10-month romance with husband Iwan Lewis.

The couple said 'I do' at at the Shipton Moyne Church in the Cotswolds earlier this week.

Faye and Iwan announced their engagement in January this year after four months of dating.

Here's everything you need to know about Faye Brookes' husband and how they met.

Faye Brookes and Iwan Lewis have been a romantic couple for just under a year
Faye Brookes and Iwan Lewis have been a romantic couple for just under a year. Picture: Instagram/Faye Brookes

Who is Faye Brookes' husband?

Faye Brookes' husband is 34-year-old actor Iwan Lewis.

Iwan has been treading the boards for years, making appearances in the Legally Blonde musical and as Bahorel in the film version of Les Miserables.

Faye Brookes' husband Iwan Lewis is also an actor
Faye Brookes' husband Iwan Lewis is also an actor. Picture: Instagram/Faye Brookes

How did Faye Brookes meet her husband?

Faye and Iwan were platonic friends for 15 years before deciding to make their relationship a romantic one.

The couple announced their engagement in January this year after four months of dating and were married on the 23rd of August 2023.

Speaking prior to the wedding, Faye told OK!: "It’s making my heart pound now because I still can’t believe we’re getting married.

"I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, I can say that from the bottom of my heart. It’s a gut thing too. I’m not questioning anything."

Faye Brookes and Iwan Lewis were friends before things became romantic
Faye Brookes and Iwan Lewis were friends before things became romantic. Picture: Instagram/Faye Brookes

Who is Faye Brookes?

Faye Brookes is best known for playing Kate Connor in Coronation Street from 2015-2019. During her time in the soap Faye tackled storylines involving the death of her brother and adultery.

After leaving the cobbles, Kate was a contestant on Dancing on Ice in 2021 where she finished in second place.

Faye has also made a name for herself in the theatre world with the actress starring in productions such as The Sound of Music, Chicago and Grease.

Faye Brookes is best known for playing Kate Connor in Coronation Street
Faye Brookes is best known for playing Kate Connor in Coronation Street. Picture: Instagram/Faye Brookes

Read more:

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Mark Wright shares his luxury home with wife Michelle Keegan.

Mark Wright unveils incredible Ibiza-inspired swimming pool at £3.5m Essex mansion

Celebrities

Audience ratings across Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Eastenders are at an all-time low.

Soap stars face axe as Coronation Street, Eastenders and Emmerdale bosses make cuts

TV & Movies

Lydia Dingle and Craig Reed have a complicated past

What happened between Lydia and Craig in Emmerdale?

TV & Movies

Love Island star's Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are worth millions.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's net worth following At Home With The Furys

Celebrities

Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix are back with a brand new TV show

Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix new travel show explained

Trending on Heart

A surge in standing charges and lack of government support will leave families worse off this winter.

Energy prices winter 2023: Is the energy cap coming back?

Lifestyle

There are list of licence plates due to be banned in the UK

DVLA reveal list of banned licence plates

Lifestyle

The woman, 34, underwent the surgery at the Churchill Hospital, which is part of Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust.

Woman 'over the moon' after receiving sister's womb in first UK transplant of its kind

Lifestyle

Vicky has been struggling with pain, depression and insomnia for years due to her periods.

Vicky Pattison comforted by fans as she's finally given 'severe' health diagnosis

Celebrities

Shoppers have been warned of fake Wilko sites

Wilko shoppers warned about fake websites scamming customers

News

Sue Cleaver has revealed the secret to her weightloss

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver shares simple change that led to recent weight loss

Scarlett Moffatt welcomed baby Jude into the world eight weeks ago.

Scarlett Moffatt slams mum-shamers after sharing snap of baby Jude wearing a hat indoors

Celebrities

Lawyer Nasir Hafezi said not paying your licence fee could lead to prison.

Lawyer reveals whether you can you go to prison for not paying TV Licence

Lifestyle

The bride was upset when she discovered her nephew was wearing white to her wedding [stock image]

Bride asks six-year-old nephew to leave wedding after he wore white

Lifestyle

Caleb Miligan has a dark past

Who plays Caleb Miligan in Emmerdale and when did he arrive in the village?

TV & Movies

Jane McDonald went skinny-dipping in an outdoor pool on Mount Fuji.

Jane McDonald, 60, strips totally naked for new travel show

TV & Movies

Martin Lewis' MSE have shared how to save on your shop

Martin Lewis' Money Saving Experts reveal how to save on your supermarket shop

Lifestyle

E4's Love Triangle is an exciting new dating show with plenty of shock twists and turns.

Explosive new dating show from Married at First Sight producers is coming to the UK

TV & Movies

Jonnie Irwin regularly shares health updates

Jonnie Irwin health latest: How is he now?

The Irish singer's children are spending the second half of the summer with their dad.

Una Healy opens up on co-parenting with ex-husband Ben Foden

Celebrities