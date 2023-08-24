Inside Faye Brookes' whirlwind romance as Coronation Street star gets married
24 August 2023, 13:00
Who is Faye Brookes' husband and how did they meet?
Listen to this article
Coronation Street star Faye Brookes, 35, has tied the knot after a whirlwind 10-month romance with husband Iwan Lewis.
The couple said 'I do' at at the Shipton Moyne Church in the Cotswolds earlier this week.
Faye and Iwan announced their engagement in January this year after four months of dating.
- Listen on Global Player: Spencer & Vogue. Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams let you know what they’re doing, thinking, and disagreeing on every week
Here's everything you need to know about Faye Brookes' husband and how they met.
Who is Faye Brookes' husband?
Faye Brookes' husband is 34-year-old actor Iwan Lewis.
Iwan has been treading the boards for years, making appearances in the Legally Blonde musical and as Bahorel in the film version of Les Miserables.
How did Faye Brookes meet her husband?
Faye and Iwan were platonic friends for 15 years before deciding to make their relationship a romantic one.
The couple announced their engagement in January this year after four months of dating and were married on the 23rd of August 2023.
Speaking prior to the wedding, Faye told OK!: "It’s making my heart pound now because I still can’t believe we’re getting married.
"I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, I can say that from the bottom of my heart. It’s a gut thing too. I’m not questioning anything."
Who is Faye Brookes?
Faye Brookes is best known for playing Kate Connor in Coronation Street from 2015-2019. During her time in the soap Faye tackled storylines involving the death of her brother and adultery.
After leaving the cobbles, Kate was a contestant on Dancing on Ice in 2021 where she finished in second place.
Faye has also made a name for herself in the theatre world with the actress starring in productions such as The Sound of Music, Chicago and Grease.
Read more:
- Who is Dancing On Ice's Faye Brookes? Age, Coronation Street career and boyfriend revealed
- Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver shares simple change that led to recent weight loss
- Coronation Street's Claire Sweeney: Age, partner, children and previous roles