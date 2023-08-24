Inside Faye Brookes' whirlwind romance as Coronation Street star gets married

Faye Brookes and Iwan Lewis were married earlier this week. Picture: Instagram/Faye Brookes

By Hope Wilson

Who is Faye Brookes' husband and how did they meet?

Coronation Street star Faye Brookes, 35, has tied the knot after a whirlwind 10-month romance with husband Iwan Lewis.

The couple said 'I do' at at the Shipton Moyne Church in the Cotswolds earlier this week.

Faye and Iwan announced their engagement in January this year after four months of dating.

Here's everything you need to know about Faye Brookes' husband and how they met.

Faye Brookes and Iwan Lewis have been a romantic couple for just under a year. Picture: Instagram/Faye Brookes

Who is Faye Brookes' husband?

Faye Brookes' husband is 34-year-old actor Iwan Lewis.

Iwan has been treading the boards for years, making appearances in the Legally Blonde musical and as Bahorel in the film version of Les Miserables.

Faye Brookes' husband Iwan Lewis is also an actor. Picture: Instagram/Faye Brookes

How did Faye Brookes meet her husband?

Faye and Iwan were platonic friends for 15 years before deciding to make their relationship a romantic one.

The couple announced their engagement in January this year after four months of dating and were married on the 23rd of August 2023.

Speaking prior to the wedding, Faye told OK!: "It’s making my heart pound now because I still can’t believe we’re getting married.

"I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, I can say that from the bottom of my heart. It’s a gut thing too. I’m not questioning anything."

Faye Brookes and Iwan Lewis were friends before things became romantic. Picture: Instagram/Faye Brookes

Who is Faye Brookes?

Faye Brookes is best known for playing Kate Connor in Coronation Street from 2015-2019. During her time in the soap Faye tackled storylines involving the death of her brother and adultery.

After leaving the cobbles, Kate was a contestant on Dancing on Ice in 2021 where she finished in second place.

Faye has also made a name for herself in the theatre world with the actress starring in productions such as The Sound of Music, Chicago and Grease.

Faye Brookes is best known for playing Kate Connor in Coronation Street. Picture: Instagram/Faye Brookes

