Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver shares simple change that led to recent weight loss

23 August 2023, 10:58

Eileen Grimshaw is accidentally punched during a Coronation Street scene

By Hope Wilson

Sue Cleaver has opened up about her recent weight loss.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver, 59, has shared the secret to her dramatic weight loss.

The I'm A Celebrity favourite has gone from a size 16 to a size 12 after giving up alcohol and says that hanging out in pubs is her idea of 'hell.'

Speaking to Kaye Adams on her How to be 60 podcast, in quotes obtained by The Sun, Sue explained that during lockdown her alcohol consumption increased.

Sue explained: "In the pandemic we all over-did things. I spent a lot of it drinking lots of lovely red wine and I put on a lot of weight doing it. Then I did dry January and I thought, 'I wonder what life would be like if I stopped completely?'"

Sue Cleaver has explained her weight loss
Sue Cleaver has explained her weight loss. Picture: Instagram/Sue Cleaver

Speaking about her and husband Brian's conflicting views on the pub, Sue said: "Brian and I are different; we like very different things.

"Brian loves the pub culture; he loves going for a pint. It was my idea of hell when I drank and especially now that I don’t drink, but we’ve sorted that."

Sue Cleaver has given up alcohol
Sue Cleaver has given up alcohol. Picture: Instagram/Sue Cleaver

The actress also revealed the benefits HRT has had on her mental wellbeing, saying:

"I went on HRT about a year and a half ago and realised I should have done that about five years ago.

"I was walking around in a bit of a fog and then I literally made some massive changes."

Sue Cleaver has spoken out about the benefits of HRT
Sue Cleaver has spoken out about the benefits of HRT. Picture: Instagram/Sue Cleaver

In the chat, Sue opened up about her upcoming 60th birthday and she couldn't be more excited:

"My 50s have been the happiest decade of my life. I'm happy with me and where I am, so I'm looking forward to seeing what the next decade brings. 

"Then again, if it doesn't bring anything, I'm just going to have to make something happen myself."

Sue Cleaver is looking forward to turning 60
Sue Cleaver is looking forward to turning 60. Picture: Instagram/Sue Cleaver

Sue is best known for playing Eileen Grimshaw in Coronation Street, a role she has played since 2000. Eileen has tackled emotional storylines involving her sons Jason and Todd as well as her marriage to evil mastermind Pat Phelan.

In 2022 Sue was a contestant on I'm A Celebrity where she finished in ninth place.

Sue Cleaver has played Eilleen Grimshaw since 2000
Sue Cleaver has played Eilleen Grimshaw since 2000. Picture: ITV

Read more:

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Lydia Dingle and Craig Reed have a complicated past

What happened between Lydia and Craig in Emmerdale?

TV & Movies

Love Island star's Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are worth millions.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's net worth following At Home With The Furys

Celebrities

Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix are back with a brand new TV show

Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix new travel show explained

Vicky has been struggling with pain, depression and insomnia for years due to her periods.

Vicky Pattison comforted by fans as she's finally given 'severe' health diagnosis

Celebrities

Scarlett Moffatt welcomed baby Jude into the world eight weeks ago.

Scarlett Moffatt slams mum-shamers after sharing snap of baby Jude wearing a hat indoors

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

The woman, 34, underwent the surgery at the Churchill Hospital, which is part of Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust.

Woman 'over the moon' after receiving sister's womb in first UK transplant of its kind

Lifestyle

Shoppers have been warned of fake Wilko sites

Wilko shoppers warned about fake websites scamming customers

News

Lawyer Nasir Hafezi said not paying your licence fee could lead to prison.

Lawyer reveals whether you can you go to prison for not paying TV Licence

Lifestyle

The bride was upset when she discovered her nephew was wearing white to her wedding [stock image]

Bride asks six-year-old nephew to leave wedding after he wore white

Lifestyle

Caleb Miligan has a dark past

Who plays Caleb Miligan in Emmerdale and when did he arrive in the village?

TV & Movies

Jane McDonald went skinny-dipping in an outdoor pool on Mount Fuji.

Jane McDonald, 60, strips totally naked for new travel show

TV & Movies

Martin Lewis' MSE have shared how to save on your shop

Martin Lewis' Money Saving Experts reveal how to save on your supermarket shop

Lifestyle

E4's Love Triangle is an exciting new dating show with plenty of shock twists and turns.

Explosive new dating show from Married at First Sight producers is coming to the UK

TV & Movies

Jonnie Irwin regularly shares health updates

Jonnie Irwin health latest: How is he now?

The Irish singer's children are spending the second half of the summer with their dad.

Una Healy opens up on co-parenting with ex-husband Ben Foden

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has announced the start date for Sort Your Life Out series three

Stacey Solomon's Sort Your Life Out: New series start date revealed

Celebrities

Sue shared the moment an ice cream van pulled up outside her family's vacation home.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals she spends over £60 a time on ice cream for her kids

Celebrities

Matthew Wolfenden is rumoured to be leaving Emmerdale

How does Matthew Wolfenden leave Emmerdale? Everything we know about his exit so far

Celebrities

EastEnders has changed its schedule ahead of the big Beale return.

Why is Eastenders not on tonight?

TV & Movies

The 22 Kids and Counting star said "gosh this was so scary".

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford in choking horror on Florida trip as daughter rushes to help

Celebrities