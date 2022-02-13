Emma Bunton devastated Neighbours is axed 15 years after she made cameo appearance

Emma Bunton met Karl and Susan Kennedy during their London holiday. Picture: Grundy

Heart's Emma Bunton wasn't just a Spice Girl - she was also a character in an episode of Neighbours!

Emma Bunton is devastated that Neighbours is coming off air.

Speaking on her Heart show on Sunday night, she shared her sadness that the iconic Aussie soap will no longer be aired in the UK.

She said: “I have such fond memories of coming home from school and watching Neighbours.

“I hope it stays, I love Neighbours.”

She also listed some of the massive stars who have appeared on the programme, including Kylie Minogue, Russell Crowe and Natalie Imbruglia.

But did you know that she has also been on the show?

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan both found fame after appearing on the show. Picture: Getty

Emma made a cameo appearance in a 2007 episode that saw dishy Erinsborough doctor Karl Kennedy and his then fiancé Susan visit London for a romantic trip.

As part of her storyline, Emma retrieved the engagement ring Karl was planning to use to propose to his long-term love after he dropped it over the edge of an open top bus.

Viewers watched on as Karl thanked the blonde ‘stranger’ - who then generously saved his blushes by pretending he had leapt off the bus with the sole intention of getting her autograph for his starstruck lover rather than bodging his big moment.

