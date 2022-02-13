Emma Bunton devastated Neighbours is axed 15 years after she made cameo appearance

13 February 2022, 21:00

Emma Bunton met Karl and Susan Kennedy during their London holiday
Emma Bunton met Karl and Susan Kennedy during their London holiday. Picture: Grundy

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Heart's Emma Bunton wasn't just a Spice Girl - she was also a character in an episode of Neighbours!

Emma Bunton is devastated that Neighbours is coming off air.

Speaking on her Heart show on Sunday night, she shared her sadness that the iconic Aussie soap will no longer be aired in the UK.

She said: “I have such fond memories of coming home from school and watching Neighbours.

“I hope it stays, I love Neighbours.”

She also listed some of the massive stars who have appeared on the programme, including Kylie Minogue, Russell Crowe and Natalie Imbruglia.

But did you know that she has also been on the show?

READ NOW: Emma Bunton unearths iconic Spice Girls dress during clear out

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan both found fame after appearing on the show
Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan both found fame after appearing on the show. Picture: Getty

Emma made a cameo appearance in a 2007 episode that saw dishy Erinsborough doctor Karl Kennedy and his then fiancé Susan visit London for a romantic trip.

As part of her storyline, Emma retrieved the engagement ring Karl was planning to use to propose to his long-term love after he dropped it over the edge of an open top bus.

Viewers watched on as Karl thanked the blonde ‘stranger’ - who then generously saved his blushes by pretending he had leapt off the bus with the sole intention of getting her autograph for his starstruck lover rather than bodging his big moment.

Emma Bunton, 7pm - 10pm every Sunday on Heart

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Kevin speaks to Betty Boo

Nineties pop icon Betty Boo tells Kevin Hughes about her new music
Here's the naughtiest names in the UK

Jack is officially the naughtiest name, according to a new study

Lifestyle

The ending for This Is Going To Hurt has been explained

This Is Going To Hurt's ending explained with Adam Kay facing huge decision

TV & Movies

There's a lot of choice in the supermarket Valentine's Day meal deals

Valentine's Day supermarket meal deals 2022: Tesco, M&S, Sainsbury's and Asda

Lifestyle

Aqualyx injections can help dissolve the fat in a double chin

Leading aesthetics doctor explains how double chin dissolving injection works

Beauty

This iPhone hack is amazing for parents

You can automatically receive texts when your kids get home safely

Lifestyle

Asda has been praised for their 'real' photos

Asda praised for using mum-of-two with stretchmarks to model lingerie

Lifestyle

Disney's latest wedding dress collection is amazing

Disney reveals new wedding dress collection inspired by princesses

Lifestyle

Jo Coffey is starring ion the new Waterloo Road

Who did Jo Coffey play in EastEnders and where is she now?

TV & Movies

Kelle Bryan opened up about her ex-boyfriend

Loose Women's Kelle Bryan reveals she lost money in Tinder Swindler-style scam

TV & Movies

Topsey caused havoc on the football pitch on Tuesday night

Missing cat halts football game after not being seen for seven months

Lifestyle

Ashley Roberts and Kimberley Wyatt play the Best Friend Game

Ashley Roberts and Kimberley Wyatt play the Best Friend Game

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon used to date Steve-O

Stacey Solomon fans shocked to find out who her famous ex-boyfriend is

Celebrities

The Tinder Swindler's bodyguard Peter is suing Netflix

Why the Tinder Swindler's bodyguard is suing Netflix over shock documentary

Netflix

Holly Willoughby is wearing a 60s style dress on This Morning today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral birthday dress by Ted Baker

Celebrities