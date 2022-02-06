Exclusive

Emma Bunton finds iconic Say You'll Be There dress during clear out

6 February 2022, 21:00

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Heart's very own Emma Bunton found an iconic piece of Spice Girls memorabilia when she was having a tidy-up at home...

There's nothing like the start of a new year to have a big old clear out - and when you're a famous pop-star you dig out some real treasures.

Emma Bunton revealed on her Heart show that she had found the cute little black dress that she wore for the video for the Spice Girls' second single, Say You'll Be There.

She said: "While I was having good old clear out at home I did find the dress and the gloves that I wore as Baby Spice for the video we did for that song, do you remember it?

"One of my favourite videos. It was in the desert, I had a little black dress on and blue gloves. I found lots of bits from my Spice Girls days."

Check out her picture of the dress below.

Emma Bunton still has the outfit she wore in her favourite Spice Girls video
Emma Bunton still has the outfit she wore in her favourite Spice Girls video. Picture: Emma Bunton

Fancy having a clear out of your own? This 12-month decluttering calendar will help keep you on track.

Emma Bunton, 7pm - 10pm every Sunday on Heart

How To Listen To Heart

