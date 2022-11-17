Neighbours set to return just months after being cancelled

Neighbours is back with a brand new series. Picture: Freevee/Channel 5

By Naomi Bartram

Iconic soap Neighbours will be coming back to our screens in 2023 following the shock axe by Channel 5.

Neighbours fans rejoice because the much loved show is set to return just months after being cancelled.

The Australian soap was shelved by Channel 5 earlier this year following 37 years on air, with the last episode airing in July.

But after fans petitioned to keep episodes going, now the iconic series is making a comeback in 2023.

Streaming service Amazon Freevee will now be the home to Ramsay Street after holding conversations with Fremantle.

Neighbours will air again next year. Picture: Channel 5

It will air exclusively on the streaming platform in the UK and USA, as well as holding rights to thousands of episodes from the previous seasons.

The brand new series will also stream on Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

Australia’s Network 10 retains first-run rights in Australia for the new episodes.

In a teaser clip for the returning soap, Neighbours stars Ryan Moloney (Toadie Rebecchi), Alan Fletcher (Karl Kennedy), Jackie Woodburne (Susan Kennedy) and Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson) were seen reuniting.

Susan actress Jackie can be seen running up to her co-stars asking: “Have you heard the good news? We’re coming back on Amazon Freevee.”

Neighbours was cancelled earlier this year. Picture: Channel 5

The stars then FaceTime Paul actor Stefan, who has grown a beard and long hair, as Susan tells him the good news.

After ‘checking his diary’ the star confirms he’s free to come back to Ramsay Street.

And fans are very excited about the news, with one writing on Twitter: “I KNEW IT!”

“OMG you have NO idea how happy this has made me,” another said, while a third wrote: “AAAA YAYAYAY HOW EXCITING YOU JUST MADE MY DAY SO MUCH BETTER !!!”

A fourth added: "I am actually crying tears of joy....thanks soooooo much for this. I cannot wait. Thanks to everyone for make this happen!"

I am actually crying tears of joy....thanks soooooo much for this. I cannot wait. Thanks to everyone for make this happen! — Blue Watch (@bringbackLB) November 17, 2022

This is AMAZING news!! ❤️ — 𝙹𝚊𝚌𝚘𝚋 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🇺🇦 🙏 (@29JHall) November 17, 2022

Production will start early next year with the world premiere kicking off in the second half of 2023.

Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD original content and programming for Amazon Studios, said in a statement: "Neighbours has captivated its audience for nearly 40 years, building a dedicated and loyal following for the lives and stories of the characters on Ramsay Street.

"With the power of streaming, we’re able to offer a catalogue of thousands of Neighbours episodes for new audiences to discover this legendary series and current fans to relive their favourite moments.

"We look forward to immersing the audience in new Ramsay Street experiences when we relaunch the show next year for Amazon Freevee and Prime Video customers."

Read more