Mrs Doubtfire musical opening in the West End May 2023

15 November 2022, 15:41

Mrs Doutfire will officially open at London's Shaftesbury Theatre on 12th May 2023
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Mrs Doubtfire musical will arrive in London next summer.

Mrs Doubtfire The Musical will open in the West End in May 2023, it has been confirmed.

Following an announcement earlier this year that the musical adaptation of the hit film was coming to the UK, the creators have finally confirmed more details.

Mrs Doubtfire will officially open at London's Shaftesbury Theatre on 12th May 2023 with tickets now available to book.

Among the cast is Gabriel Vick who will play Daniel Hillard, also known as Mrs Doubtfire, in the theatre production.

The Mrs Doubtfire musical will open in London in May 2023
With music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karen Kirkpatrick, Mrs Doubtfire was a huge hit in Manchester when it premiered earlier this year.

The musical debuted on Broadway in 2020, however, shut after only three performances due to the pandemic.

Robin Williams as Mrs Doubtfire in the 1993 film
Directed by Tony-award winner Jerry Zaks, the official description of the musical reads: "A hilarious and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now.

"Out-of-work actor Daniel will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the ​alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father."

Gabriel Vick will play Daniel Hillard and Mrs Doubtfire in the theatre production
The musical is based on the hit 1993 film starring the late Robin Williams, Sally Field and Pierce Brosnan.

Tickets are now available to book.

