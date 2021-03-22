Dr Ranj shocks All Star Musicals viewers as he unveils 'incredible' singing voice

By Alice Dear

Dr Ranj fans were left delighted on Sunday night when the This Morning doctor revealed he can sing.

Dr Ranj shocked viewers of ITV's All Star Musicals over the weekend when he unveiled his incredible singing voice.

The resident This Morning doctor took part in the show which saw a handful of celebrities perform musical numbers for judges Elaine Paige, Samantha Barks and Trevor Dion Nicholas.

Dr Ranj blew the viewers away with his incredible singing voice. Picture: ITV

Dr Ranj took on the ballad Come What May from Moulin Rouge, and left the judges and viewers delighted.

In his VT, he said that people will be "surprised" to learn that he "loves" to sing.

Dr Ranj confessed that he had kept his love for singing under wraps. Picture: ITV

He added that he hasn't really told anyone about his secret love for singing, before adding: "I've never put myself out there like this."

However, the Doctor had no reason to worry as his performance went down a treat.

Dr Ranj performed Come What May from Moulin Rogue. Picture: ITV

Fans took to Twitter to share their shock as Ranj's amazing hidden talent, with one writing: "Who would have thought @DrRanj could sing like that???"

Another commented: "You were so fab Ranj! You can sing!! #AllStarMusicals."

A third posted: "Who knew Dr Ranj could sing like that!!! Love that song!"

