Who is Jason Donovan's wife and how many children do they have?

Jason Donovan is married to his wife Angela Malloch. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images

What is Jason Donovan's dating history? Is he married and what happened with Kylie Minogue?

Jason Donovan is one of the celebrities brave enough to sign up for Dancing On Ice this year.

He’ll be competing against the likes of Rebekah Vardy and Graham Bell in a bid to impress the judges.

But while we know about Jason’s sparkling career, let’s find out more about his dating history and family life…

Who is Jason Donovan’s wife?

Neighbours star Jason is happily married to Angela Malloch after the pair tied the knot back in 2008.

Jason Donovan has been with his wife for over 20 years. Picture: PA Images

They met ten years beforehand when Angela worked as stage manager on the touring production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show in which Jason played Dr. Frank-N-Furter.

The pair tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in Bali after Jason convinced their friends and family to join him for an early 40th birthday celebration.

A friend said at the time: 'It was a surprise for everyone. Guests flew in from around the world - London, Australia, LA.'

How many children does Jason Donovan have?

Jason and Angela have three children together - 20-year-old Jemma, 19-year-old Zac and their youngest nine-year-old Molly.

The actor recently shared a sweet tribute to his eldest daughter on Instagram, wishing her a happy 20th birthday back in March.

Along with a string of photos of the pair, he said: “ I will never forget these moments.

“The restaurants, the walks , beaches , family, friends, the aperol spritz, late nights, conversations etc .

“We became closer. Since returning to the U.K.there’s been some tough decisions / conversations over the last few weeks about returning home. Challenging times for all of us. The world is changing.

“You’ve made the Brave decision to stay put ... follow your dreams, your passion. These decisions make me proud as a Dad. Proof that you’ve followed your conscience and chosen to be be brave, to have taken a chance. As a Dad I could not be more proud.

“You are my hero. My best friend. We love you so much. Happy Birthday. Dad”.

Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue had a number one single together. Picture: PA Images

What happened with Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue?

Kylie and Jason began dating when they played onscreen sweethearts Scott and Charlene in Neighbours in the late 80s.

They went on to record their number one single Especially For You in 1988.

The pair called it quits in 1989 after three years together but they appear to still be on good terms.