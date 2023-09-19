Exclusive

Neighbours star Alan Fletcher left emotional over Margot Robbie message

By Alice Dear

Neighbours star Alan Fletcher joined Dev Griffin this week to talk about the return of the hit Australian soap.

Alan Fletcher, 66, will return as Dr. Karl Kennedy in the new series of Neighbours after the show was bought by Amazon following the finale last August.

This week, the soap icon joined Heart's Dev Griffin to talk about the return of the beloved TV show as well as the success his former co-star Margot Robbie has seen since leaving the show.

Alan told Dev: "She makes me cry every time I see her on screen, she is luminescent and what success she's had with Barbie, she's a genius."

