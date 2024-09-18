Chris Martin fact file: Coldplay singer's age, relationships, children, career and more

18 September 2024, 11:41

Chris Martin has been the frontman of Coldplay since 1996
Chris Martin has been the frontman of Coldplay since 1996. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Where is Chris Martin from? And is he deaf? Here's everything you need to know about Coldplay's frontman including his net worth.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chris Martin is the lead singer of the legendary and history-making band Coldplay who have top hits including 'Yellow', 'A Sky Full of Stars' and 'Paradise'.

Officially confirming a new string of UK tours dates for summer 2025, Chris and the band have embarked on one of their longest-lasting and biggest tours to date to promote album 'Music of the Spheres'.

With a new album also on the way for October 4th too, Chris is showing no signs of slowing down his music success.

Here's everything you need to know about Chris Martin from his age, where he's from, who his partner is and his children.

Chris Martin performing on stage as part of Coldplay
Chris Martin is a singer, songwriter and musician. Picture: Getty

How old is Chris Martin and where is he from?

Born on March 2nd, 1977, he celebrated his 47th birthday in 2024.

The eldest of five children, Christopher Anthony John Martin was brought up by father Anthony, a chartered accountant and mother Alison, a music teacher from Zimbabwe in Exeter, Devon.

Chris moved to London to study Ancient World Studies at University College London where he met his bandmates Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion.

With multiple properties, Chris splits his time between England and Malibu.

What is Chris Martin's net worth?

It's no surprise to hear Chris has an incredible net worth thanks to his impressive music career and it's estimated to be around £160million.

Is Chris Martin in a relationship?

A huge question mark is currently over the status of Chris and fianceé Dakota Johnson's relationship after it was reported in August 2024 they had quietly split after seven years together.

However, a few days later, a rep for the couple told the Independent: "The reports are not true. They are happily together."

Prior to his relationship with the Hollywood actress, Chris was married to Gwenyth Paltrow from 2003 to 2016 and despite their divorce, have remained on close terms.

Chris is also rumoured to have dated Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Bosworth, Alexa Chung and Natalie Imbruglia.

Chris Martin has earned an incredible net worth from his staggering music career
Chris Martin has earned an incredible net worth from his staggering music career. Picture: Getty

Who are Chris Martin's children?

Chris has two children from his marriage with Gwyneth, Apple and Moses.

Daughter Apple was born in May 2004 in London and son Moses was born in April 2006 in New York City.

Is Chris Martin deaf?

Chris has mentioned in many interviews his struggle with tinnitus - a condition that leaves ringing in the ears - as he tries to raise awareness.

He admitted he noticed it as a teenager after listening to lots of loud music but ignored it. As he progressed with the band, the symptoms got worse until he sought professional help who advised he wore ear plugs to protect himself from going deaf.

What are some of Chris Martin's career highlights?

Coldplay was formed in 1996 when the whole band met at university and it wasn't long before they rose to international fame with some of the biggest songs across the decades. Top hits include:

  • 'Fix You'
  • 'A Sky Full of Stars'
  • 'Yellow'
  • 'Paradise'
  • 'Clocks'
  • 'Trouble'
  • 'Viva La Vida'
  • 'In My Place'
  • 'The Scientist'
  • 'Adventure Of A Lifetime'
  • 'Speed Of Sound'

A singer, songwriter, musician and even producer, Chris has more than 100million record sales and has worked with some huge names in the business including Rihanna.

They've won seven Grammy Awards and nine Brit Awards to name just a few.

Married at First Sight