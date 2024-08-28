Niall Horan The Show Live On Tour: Setlist, stage times and opening acts

28 August 2024, 16:57

Niall Horan began touring The Show Live On Tour in February 2024
Niall Horan began touring The Show Live On Tour in February 2024. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Niall Horan’s only got a few dates left in the United Kingdom and Europe so if you’re lucky enough to see him, here’s what you need to know about the setlist, stage times and opening acts.

Niall Horan’s tour recently hit headlines after his ex-bandmate Harry Styles was seen dancing the night away at his Manchester show on the 27th of August, sparking excitement within Millennial fan's hearts that maybe, just maybe a One Direction reunion could still be in the cards.

The Irish singer has been touring since February 2024 and he’s about to wrap up his second round of UK, Ireland and Europe with The Show: Live On Tour.

Playing in Leeds, Newcastle Upon Tyne, Aberdeen and London, here’s what you need to know about his upcoming tour dates.

Where is Niall touring in Europe, what is his setlist, what time does he come on stage and when does he finish?

Niall Horan leaves Europe after his shows in Germany in September
Niall Horan leaves Europe after his shows in Germany in September. Picture: Getty

Where is Niall touring in Europe?

Niall’s about to finish up his European leg of The Show: Live On Tour and his last few dates are across the UK with two sets in Germany at music festivals.

Leeds

28 August - First Direct Arena

Newcastle Upon Tyne

30 August - Utilita Arena

Aberdeen

31 August - P&J Live

London

3 September - The O2

Munich

7 September - Superbloom 2024

Berlin

8 September - Lollapalooza Berlin

Niall Horan is currently on tour
Niall Horan is currently on tour. Picture: Getty

What’s Niall Horan’s setlist for The Show: Live On Tour?

This set list is based on his most recent performance at the time of writing in Manchester. There’s no guarantee Niall won’t mix it around a little, so use this as a guideline only!

  • Nice to Meet Ya
  • Small Talk / Edge of Seventeen
  • On a Night Like Tonight
  • On the Loose
  • The Show
  • Seeing Blind
  • Save My Life
  • Black and White
  • Dear Patience(Acoustic)
  • This Town (Acoustic)
  • You Could Start a Cult (Acoustic)
  • Heaven
  • If You Leave Me
  • Play Video
  • Stockholm Syndrome(One Direction)
  • Fire Away
  • Meltdown
  • Mirrors
  • Still

Encore:

  • Heartbreak Weather
  • Slow Hands
Niall's album 'The Show' dropped in 2023
Niall's album 'The Show' dropped in 2023. Picture: Getty

Who’s opening for Niall Horan 2024?

Niall announced in June 2024 that in his second leg of the UK and Europe, he would be supported by Del Water Gap, an indie pop singer from America.

It was later announced that Irish-based budding singer Elle Coves would also perform at his Dublin shows.

Del Water Gap supported Niall through his second UK/Europe leg
Del Water Gap supported Niall through his second UK/Europe leg. Picture: X: @NiallOfficial

What time does Niall come out on stage and when does he finish?

Every concert venue may have slightly different times, so make sure you’re double-checking your concert information for accurate details, or contact the venue.

However, based on the shows he performed earlier in the year, The Show: Live On Tour doors usually open around an hour before the first act, so roughly 6.30 pm.

Niall Horan will be touring around Europe
Niall Horan will be touring around Europe. Picture: Getty

Del Water Gap, his support act, should take the stage at around 7.30 pm and according to different attendees on the internet, depending on the night, Niall will begin his concert anywhere from 8.30 pm to 9 pm.

One fan wrote on Reddit: "I’ve seen 3 different times! some nights he came out at 8:40, others 8:50... personally at my show on Saturday he didn’t come out until 9, so it really just depends!"

Once Niall hits the stage, his show will go on for roughly an hour and a half, and from the sounds of it, it's quite the performance!

