Niall Horan announces new UK & Ireland dates for 'The Show - Live On Tour 2024'
1 September 2023, 15:00
Niall Horan announces new tour dates for 2024: How to buy tickets for his UK and Ireland shows
Listen to this article
Niall Horan has announced 6 new tour dates across the UK and Ireland as part of 'The Show - Live On Tour 2024' next year.
This will be Niall's biggest tour yet and first headline run since 2018’s Flicker World Tour. He’ll be performing songs from all three of his solo albums, including recent UK No.1 album 'The Show'.
The new dates announced today include a show at London's O2 Arena, new shows extending the UK dates to Leeds, Newcastle and Aberdeen, and additional new dates in Manchester and Dublin.
23rd August 2024 - Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin, Ireland
27th August 2024 – Co-Op Live, Manchester, UK
28th August 2024 - First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK
30th August 2024 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle, UK
31st August 2024 - P&J Live, Aberdeen, UK
3rd September 2024 - The O2, London, UK
Tickets go on sale on Friday 8th September at 10am, with the Artist and O2 presale at 10am on 6th September and the venue presale at 10am on 7th September.
Niall will kick off his world tour on February 21st, 2024 in Belfast, UK at the SSE Arena. Other UK and Ireland sold out dates include Dublin, Birmingham, Cardiff, Manchester and a show at London’s OVO Arena Wembley.
For more info on the tour, visit NiallHoran.com
For tickets, click here
The moment Niall Horan surprises a superfan on Heart Breakfast