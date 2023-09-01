Exclusive

Niall Horan announces new UK & Ireland dates for 'The Show - Live On Tour 2024'

1 September 2023, 15:00

Niall will kick off his world tour on February 21st, 2024 in Belfast
Niall will kick off his world tour on February 21st, 2024 in Belfast. Picture: Zackery Michael / Global

Niall Horan announces new tour dates for 2024: How to buy tickets for his UK and Ireland shows

Niall Horan has announced 6 new tour dates across the UK and Ireland as part of 'The Show - Live On Tour 2024' next year.

This will be Niall's biggest tour yet and first headline run since 2018’s Flicker World Tour. He’ll be performing songs from all three of his solo albums, including recent UK No.1 album 'The Show'.

The new dates announced today include a show at London's O2 Arena, new shows extending the UK dates to Leeds, Newcastle and Aberdeen, and additional new dates in Manchester and Dublin.

Niall Horan today announces 6 new tour dates across the UK and Ireland in 2024
Niall Horan today announces 6 new tour dates across the UK and Ireland in 2024. Picture: SJM

23rd August 2024 - Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin, Ireland

27th August 2024 – Co-Op Live, Manchester, UK

28th August 2024 - First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK

30th August 2024 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle, UK

31st August 2024 - P&J Live, Aberdeen, UK

3rd September 2024 - The O2, London, UK

Tickets go on sale on Friday 8th September at 10am, with the Artist and O2 presale at 10am on 6th September and the venue presale at 10am on 7th September.

Niall will kick off his world tour on February 21st, 2024 in Belfast, UK at the SSE Arena. Other UK and Ireland sold out dates include Dublin, Birmingham, Cardiff, Manchester and a show at London’s OVO Arena Wembley.

My favourite thing in the world is being on tour. Performing my songs for my fans and sharing those incredible moments together are the reason why I write music in the first place. This is going to be my best tour yet and I cannot wait to see all you ‘lovers’ on the road in 2024. There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives. To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting.

- Niall Horan

For more info on the tour, visit NiallHoran.com

For tickets, click here

