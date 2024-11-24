Sugababes tour 2025: UK and Europe dates, venues and ticket prices revealed

The Sugababes are going on their biggest tour ever in 2025. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Who are the Sugababes support act? What's their set list? Here's everything we need to know about their 'biggest ever' tour.

The Sugababes are answering all our nostalgic pop dreams and have confirmed they are going on their 'biggest tour ever' across the UK and Europe.

Hitting all the best music venues in 2025, original band members Mutya Buena, Siobhan Donaghy and Keisha Buchanan confirmed they'll be performing their best hits including 'Freak Like Me' and 'Push The Button' for their biggest fans.

Taking to Instagram in 2024, they excitedly wrote: "We are so excited to announce our biggest ever UK and European tour. The last few years have been an absolute blast, and we can’t wait to hit the road together next spring!

"Wait until you see what we’ve got up our sleeve! Tickets on sale Friday 25th October 10AM UK/11AM CET. See you there!"

Here's everything you need to know about the Sugababes 2025 tour from dates, venues, ticket prices and even set list.

The Sugababes first started taking on the charts in 1998. Picture: Getty

When are the Sugababes going on tour in the UK and Europe and what venues are they playing?

They announced the exciting news in 2024 with the tour starting only months later in 2025. Their UK dates and venues are:

April 8 – First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK

April 10 – The O2, London, UK

April 11 – Co-op Live, Manchester, UK

April 12 – BP Pulse Live, Birmingham, UK

April 14 – Utilita Arena, Cardiff, UK

April 16 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle, UK

April 17 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK

Keeping their fans happy in Europe too, they'll also be playing the below dates and venues:

April 19 - SSE Arena, Belfast

April 20 - 3Arena, Dublin

April 22 - Lotto Arena, Antwerp

April 23 - AFAS Live, Amsterdam

April 26 - Palladium, Cologne

April 27 - Uber Eats Music Hall, Berlin

April 29 - Olympia, Paris

April 30 - Halle 622, Zurich

May 2 - Fabrique, Milan

Can you still buy Sugababes tickets and how much are they?

Tickets went on sale on October 25th but there are still tickets available to purchase.

Prices range from £38-£166 depending on the venue and seats you pick. Some are offering standing tickets too.

What can we expect from the upcoming Sugababes tour?

Excited to be going on their biggest tour yet, the band members joined us on Heart Breakfast to tease all the exciting things coming up. Watch the video below to find out more.

Pop legends Sugababes reminisce on their iconic early days!

Who are the Sugababes support act?

With a few months to go before Mutya, Keisha and Siobhan hit the biggest stages across the UK, they are yet to confirm who will be their support act.

What is the set list for the Sugababes tour?

At present, the Sugababes are yet to reveal a set list for their UK and European tour but fans are likely to hear some of the band's best hits from across the years.

This includes songs like 'About You Now', 'Shape of My Heart' and 'Too Lost In You'.

