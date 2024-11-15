Where are East 17 now? 90s boyband's members, songs and breakup explained

East 17 in 1995. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

East 17 were one of the biggest boybands of the '90s.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In the early 1990s, as Britain's music scene was dominated by polished boy bands, a grittier alternative emerged from the streets of Walthamstow, East London.

East 17, named after their local postcode, burst onto the scene with a raw energy that set them apart from their contemporaries.

The group brought together four working-class lads: Brian Harvey, whose distinctive vocals would become their trademark; Tony Mortimer, the primary songwriter and rapper; John Hendy; and Terry Coldwell. Unlike the clean-cut image of other boy bands, East 17 embraced a streetwise aesthetic that resonated with urban youth.

Their debut in 1992 marked the beginning of a remarkable journey that would see them become one of the UK's most successful pop groups of the decade. Their fusion of pop, R&B, and hip-hop elements created a unique sound that challenged the conventional boy band formula.

East 17 - It's Alright (Official Video)

While their rivals wore matching suits and performed synchronized dance routines, East 17 appeared in baggy jeans and baseball caps.

The band's success peaked mid-decade with multiple chart-topping singles and albums, selling millions of records worldwide. Their popularity extended beyond the UK, particularly in European markets where they rivalled Take That's success.

However, the group's journey wasn't without turbulence. Internal tensions, public controversies, and personal struggles began to take their toll. The late 1990s saw several lineup changes and public incidents that would ultimately lead to the original group's dissolution.