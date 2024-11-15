Where are East 17 now? 90s boyband's members, songs and breakup explained

15 November 2024, 12:48

East 17 in 1995
East 17 in 1995. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

East 17 were one of the biggest boybands of the '90s.

In the early 1990s, as Britain's music scene was dominated by polished boy bands, a grittier alternative emerged from the streets of Walthamstow, East London.

East 17, named after their local postcode, burst onto the scene with a raw energy that set them apart from their contemporaries.

The group brought together four working-class lads: Brian Harvey, whose distinctive vocals would become their trademark; Tony Mortimer, the primary songwriter and rapper; John Hendy; and Terry Coldwell. Unlike the clean-cut image of other boy bands, East 17 embraced a streetwise aesthetic that resonated with urban youth.

Their debut in 1992 marked the beginning of a remarkable journey that would see them become one of the UK's most successful pop groups of the decade. Their fusion of pop, R&B, and hip-hop elements created a unique sound that challenged the conventional boy band formula.

East 17 - It's Alright (Official Video)

While their rivals wore matching suits and performed synchronized dance routines, East 17 appeared in baggy jeans and baseball caps.

The band's success peaked mid-decade with multiple chart-topping singles and albums, selling millions of records worldwide. Their popularity extended beyond the UK, particularly in European markets where they rivalled Take That's success.

However, the group's journey wasn't without turbulence. Internal tensions, public controversies, and personal struggles began to take their toll. The late 1990s saw several lineup changes and public incidents that would ultimately lead to the original group's dissolution.

  1. How and when were East 17 formed?

    East 17 (Brian, John, Tony and Terry)
    East 17 (Brian, John, Tony and Terry). Picture: Getty

    The seeds of East 17 were planted in 1991 when Tony Mortimer, a young aspiring musician with a background in rap and songwriting, secured a record deal with London Records.

    The label, seeing potential in Mortimer's vision for a grittier boy band, encouraged him to assemble a group. Mortimer began by recruiting Brian Harvey, who was initially brought in merely as a backing singer but whose powerful and distinctive voice quickly earned him lead vocal duties.

    John Hendy and Terry Coldwell, also locals from the Walthamstow area, completed the lineup.

    The chemistry between the four members was immediate, with each bringing their own street-wise character to the group. Their formation was orchestrated by Tom Watkins, the legendary pop manager who had previously guided the Pet Shop Boys and Bros to success.

    Watkins saw in East 17 the potential to create something different from the conventional boy bands of the era. The band spent their early months rehearsing in Walthamstow, developing their unique sound that would blend pop melodies with hip-hop influences.

    This period of development was crucial in establishing their authentic image – they weren't manufactured in the traditional sense but rather grew organically from their East London roots.

  2. What were their biggest songs?

    East 17 - Stay Another Day (Official Video)

    East 17's discography is studded with hits, but none shone brighter than 'Stay Another Day', released in 1994. This emotional ballad, written by Tony Mortimer about his brother's suicide, became their only number one (that year's Christmas number one and beating Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas is You') and remains their signature song.

    Their breakthrough came with 'House of Love' in 1992, reaching #10 in the UK charts and announcing their arrival as a major force in British pop. This was quickly followed by 'Deep' and 'It's Alright', both becoming international hits.

    The band's hits continued with tracks like 'Let It Rain', 'Steam', and 'Thunder'. 'If You Ever', their collaboration with Gabrielle, gave them another UK #2 hit in 1996, proving their ability to adapt and evolve their sound.

    Their albums were equally successful. Walthamstow (1992) and Steam (1994) both reached the UK Top 5.

  3. Who quit East 17 and when did they breakup?

    East 17 in 1996
    East 17 in 1996. Picture: Getty

    The first major crack in East 17's foundation appeared in January 1997 when Tony Mortimer, the band's principal songwriter and founding member, quit the group.

    The catalyst was a highly publicized controversy involving Brian Harvey, who made controversial comments about ecstasy in a radio interview that caused public outrage. Harvey's remarks about taking 12 pills in one night led to their songs being pulled from radio playlists and caused irreparable damage to the band's reputation.

    Initially, Harvey was fired from the band in response to the scandal, but this decision was quickly reversed when it became clear that his vocals were crucial to the group's sound.

    Instead, it was Mortimer who departed, citing his inability to continue working within the band under these circumstances. This marked the end of the original lineup's most successful period.

    The remaining members - Brian Harvey, Terry Coldwell, and John Hendy - attempted to continue as a trio as E17, releasing the single 'Hey Child' in 1998, but it failed to match their previous success.

  4. Have they ever reunited and where are they now?

    East 17 in 2006
    East 17 in 2006. Picture: Getty

    Various incarnations of the band would emerge over the following years:

    • 1998: The trio released an album Resurrection, but it didn't achieve significant commercial success
    • 1999: Brian Harvey left the band, effectively ending this phase of East 17
    • 2006: The band attempted a reunion with all four original members for Channel 4's Bring Back... series
    • 2010: Another reunion occurred, but Tony Mortimer left again in 2013
    • 2014: Brian Harvey departed once more

    Through multiple personnel changes, only Terry Coldwell has remained a constant member.

    Today, a version of East 17 continues to perform at 90s nostalgia events, but with only Coldwell from the original lineup, joined by new members. The various attempts at reuniting the original lineup have demonstrated the deep-seated tensions that remained between the band members, particularly between Mortimer and Harvey, whose creative and personal differences proved impossible to fully reconcile.

    John Hendy has largely stepped away from the entertainment industry, choosing to return to a quieter life outside of the spotlight. He returned to work in his family's business in the East London area.

    While he has occasionally appeared at reunion shows and 90s nostalgia events, he has largely chosen to keep his private life private, focusing on family and business interests.

    Where is Tony Mortimer now?

    After leaving East 17, Tony Mortimer stepped away from the spotlight to focus on songwriting and his family life. In 2012, he released his first solo single 'Shake It Down', followed by an emotional acoustic version of 'Stay Another Day' in December of the same year.

    East 17's Tony Mortimer On a Possible Reunion | This Morning

    Today, Mortimer lives in Essex with his family and continues to receive royalties from 'Stay Another Day', which has become a perennial Christmas favourite in the UK.

    Where is Brian Harvey now?

    Brian Harvey's life after East 17 has been marked by significant personal challenges and public struggles. After his departure from the group, he attempted a solo career, releasing 'True Step Tonight' in 2001, but struggled to achieve the same level of commercial success he had found with the band.

    Brian Harvey in 2023
    Brian Harvey in 2023. Picture: Alamy

    In 2005, he survived a serious accident outside his home in Walthamstow that left him with severe injuries and required lengthy rehabilitation. Through the 2010s, Harvey maintained an intermittent public presence, occasionally appearing in the media to discuss his struggles with mental health and financial difficulties.

    He has been remarkably open about his personal challenges, using social media platforms to communicate directly with fans and share his experiences. In recent years, Harvey has attempted to rebuild his career through YouTube, where he has established a channel to connect with fans and share his story.

