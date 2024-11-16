Brian Harvey facts: East 17 singer's age, wife, children and where he is now explained

16 November 2024, 15:44

Brian Harvey in 1995
Brian Harvey in 1995. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Brian Harvey rose to fame as the lead singer of East 17, one of Britain's most successful boy bands of the 1990s.

Known for his powerful vocals and distinctive baseball cap-wearing image, Brian Harvey helped propel the group to international stardom with hits like 'Stay Another Day' and 'House of Love'.

East 17 achieved 18 Top 20 singles and over 20 million record sales globally. After leaving the band in 1997, Harvey pursued a solo career but faced personal challenges that often overshadowed his musical achievements.

His raw talent and contributions to 90s pop culture left a lasting mark on British music history.

  1. How old is Brian Harvey and when did he join East 17?

    East 17 in 1994
    East 17 in 1994. Picture: Getty

    Brian Harvey was born on August 8, 1974, in Walthamstow, London, England, making him 50 years old as of 2024.

    Brian Harvey began his music career in a fairly typical way for many British pop stars - through the local music scene in London.

    Before joining East 17, he was working as a kitchen fitter and performing at local venues.

    East 17 were formed in 1991 when creator and songwriter Tony Mortimer was signed to London Records and was asked to put together a group. The record company was looking to create a grittier alternative to Take That.

    Harvey was recruited as the lead singer despite Mortimer initially being intended as the lead vocalist - the story goes that when they heard Harvey's voice during auditions, it was clear he should be the main vocalist instead.

    The group consisted of Harvey, Mortimer, John Hendy, and Terry Coldwell. Harvey's distinctive, soulful voice became one of the band's defining features, though he was actually the last member to join what became East 17.

    The band quickly found success with their debut single 'House of Love' in 1992, with Harvey's vocals taking centre stage.

  2. What were East 17's biggest songs?

    East 17 - Stay Another Day (Official Video)

    'Stay Another Day' (1994) was their biggest hit and Christmas number one. Their other major hits included:

    • 'House of Love' (1992) - reached #10 in the UK
    • 'Deep' (1994) - reached #5 in the UK
    • 'Let It Rain' (1995) - reached #10 in the UK
    • 'Thunder' (1995) - reached #4 in the UK
    • 'If You Ever' (1996) - a duet with Gabrielle that reached #2 in the UK
    • 'Around the World' (1994) - reached #3 in the UK
    • 'Steam' (1994) - reached #7 in the UK

  3. Is Brian Harvey married and does he have kids?

    Brian Harvey has a daughter named Teigan, who was born in 1996 from his relationship with dancer Tina Farris.

    He has never been married, but he had some notable relationships including a long-term relationship with model Danniella Westbrook in the 1990s. They were quite a high-profile couple in British tabloids at the time.

    After East 17, Harvey had a relationship with Emma B (Emma Blocksage), with whom he appeared on the show I'm Famous and Frightened! in 2004.

  4. What health and legal issues has Brian Harvey had?

    Brian Harvey in 2023
    Brian Harvey in 2023. Picture: Alamy

    Brian Harvey has faced several significant personal challenges. In 2005, he was involved in a serious accident where he was run over by his own car. According to reports, he fell out of his Mercedes, suffering severe injuries including a broken pelvis and crushed abdomen. He had multiple surgeries and was in a coma for several weeks.

    In the years before that, he had been dismissed from East 17 in 1997 after making comments in a radio interview about ecstasy use. This led to a significant public backlash and affected the band's image with their young fanbase at the time.

    During the 2000s, he spoke openly about struggling with depression. In 2005, before the car accident, he had appeared on Celebrity Botched Up Bodies discussing health issues from cosmetic procedures.

  5. Where is Brian Harvey now?

    In recent years, Brian Harvey has maintained a presence primarily through social media, particularly YouTube where he has posted videos discussing his life and occasionally sharing music on his BHTV YouTube channel.

    He has been outspoken about various personal challenges, including financial difficulties and housing issues.

    In 2023 and 2024, he has occasionally made headlines for social media posts and live streams. He has been critical of the music industry and has shared his experiences from his time in East 17.

    As far as music goes, while he occasionally shares performances online, he hasn't released any major commercial music in recent years.

