Brian Harvey facts: East 17 singer's age, wife, children and where he is now explained

How old is Brian Harvey and when did he join East 17?

East 17 in 1994. Picture: Getty

Brian Harvey was born on August 8, 1974, in Walthamstow, London, England, making him 50 years old as of 2024.

Brian Harvey began his music career in a fairly typical way for many British pop stars - through the local music scene in London.

Before joining East 17, he was working as a kitchen fitter and performing at local venues.

East 17 were formed in 1991 when creator and songwriter Tony Mortimer was signed to London Records and was asked to put together a group. The record company was looking to create a grittier alternative to Take That.

Harvey was recruited as the lead singer despite Mortimer initially being intended as the lead vocalist - the story goes that when they heard Harvey's voice during auditions, it was clear he should be the main vocalist instead.

The group consisted of Harvey, Mortimer, John Hendy, and Terry Coldwell. Harvey's distinctive, soulful voice became one of the band's defining features, though he was actually the last member to join what became East 17.

The band quickly found success with their debut single 'House of Love' in 1992, with Harvey's vocals taking centre stage.