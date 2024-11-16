Where are Five now? 90s boyband's members, songs and breakup explained

5ive in 1998. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Five - or 5ive - were one of the biggest UK boybands of all time.

In the golden era of boy bands, when synchronized dance moves and matching outfits ruled the charts, Five emerged as the edgier, more rebellious cousins to their polished contemporaries.

Formed in 1997 through an advertisement placed by Bob and Chris Herbert – the same father-son duo who helped create the Spice Girls – Five brought together five young men who would soon dominate the UK charts and make their mark on global pop culture.

Scott Robinson, Ritchie Neville, J Brown, Abz Love, and Sean Conlon came together as strangers but quickly forged a unique identity that set them apart from their contemporaries.

Unlike the clean-cut image of Westlife or the romantic styling of Boyzone, Five positioned themselves as the bad boys of pop, mixing rap verses with catchy hooks and incorporating a streetwise attitude into their music.

Their debut single 'Slam Dunk (Da Funk)' announced their arrival in 1997 with a basketball-themed video that perfectly captured their sporty, energetic image. But it was their following releases – including the chart-topping 'Keep On Movin'', 'We Will Rock You' (featuring Queen), and 'If Ya Gettin' Down' – that cemented their status as pop royalty.

The group would go on to sell over 20 million records worldwide, scoring eleven Top 10 singles in the UK alone. Yet, like many acts of the era, the pressure of fame, relentless touring, and internal tensions would eventually take their toll.