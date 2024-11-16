Where are Five now? 90s boyband's members, songs and breakup explained
16 November 2024, 17:16
Five - or 5ive - were one of the biggest UK boybands of all time.
In the golden era of boy bands, when synchronized dance moves and matching outfits ruled the charts, Five emerged as the edgier, more rebellious cousins to their polished contemporaries.
Formed in 1997 through an advertisement placed by Bob and Chris Herbert – the same father-son duo who helped create the Spice Girls – Five brought together five young men who would soon dominate the UK charts and make their mark on global pop culture.
Scott Robinson, Ritchie Neville, J Brown, Abz Love, and Sean Conlon came together as strangers but quickly forged a unique identity that set them apart from their contemporaries.
Unlike the clean-cut image of Westlife or the romantic styling of Boyzone, Five positioned themselves as the bad boys of pop, mixing rap verses with catchy hooks and incorporating a streetwise attitude into their music.
Their debut single 'Slam Dunk (Da Funk)' announced their arrival in 1997 with a basketball-themed video that perfectly captured their sporty, energetic image. But it was their following releases – including the chart-topping 'Keep On Movin'', 'We Will Rock You' (featuring Queen), and 'If Ya Gettin' Down' – that cemented their status as pop royalty.
The group would go on to sell over 20 million records worldwide, scoring eleven Top 10 singles in the UK alone. Yet, like many acts of the era, the pressure of fame, relentless touring, and internal tensions would eventually take their toll.
-
When were Five formed and when did Simon Cowell get involved?
In the summer of 1997, an advertisement in the performing arts newspaper The Stage would change the landscape of British pop music.
Bob and Chris Herbert – the same father-son duo behind the initial formation of the Spice Girls – placed an ad seeking young male singers to form a new boy band. After auditioning over 3,000 hopefuls at London's Danceworks studios, they selected five young men who would become one of the most successful British boy bands of the late '90s.
Scott Robinson, Ritchie Neville, J Brown, Abz Love, and Sean Conlon were chosen not just for their vocal abilities, but for their distinct personalities that would complement each other.
Signed to BMG/RCA Records, the group found themselves under the guidance of Simon Cowell, then a prominent A&R executive at BMG, who would help shape their musical direction.
With their management team in place, Five quickly developed their signature sound that set them apart from their contemporaries.
-
What were Five's biggest songs?
Five - Keep on Movin'
Five had numerous hit singles, particularly in the UK. Their biggest hits included:
- 'Keep On Movin'' - UK #1 in 1999
- 'We Will Rock You' (featuring Queen) - UK #1 in 2000
- 'Let's Dance' - UK #1 in 2001
- 'Everybody Get Up' - UK #2 in 1998
- 'If Ya Getting Down' - UK #2 in 1999
- 'Got the Feelin'' - UK #3 in 1998
- 'When the Lights Go Out' - UK #4 in 1998
- 'Until the Time Is Through' - UK #2 in 1998
- 'Don't Wanna Let You Go' - UK #9 in 2000
- 'Slam Dunk (Da Funk)' - UK #10 in 1997
-
Who quit the group and when did they split up?
Time by Five.
Sean Conlon quit the group in early 2001, which was a major shock to fans at the time. He had been struggling with depression and the pressures of fame.
After trying to continue as a quartet for several months, the remaining members - Scott Robinson, Ritchie Neville, J Brown, and Abz Love - announced their split in September 2001.
The timing was particularly dramatic as they announced their breakup just days before they were due to embark on a UK tour, and shortly after releasing their final single 'Let's Dance'.
They had also just finished recording what would have been their fourth album, but it was never released due to the split.
The band later reunited several times - first in 2006 as part of ITV's The Big Reunion, but without J Brown who declined to participate. They attempted another comeback in 2012 with just Ritchie, Scott, Abz and Sean.
The reunions had mixed success, with various members coming and going - Abz quit in 2014, and J has consistently refused to return to the group since the original split.
-
Where are the members of Five now?
Scott Robinson is a radio DJ in Essex and still performs occasionally. He's married with children and has been one of the most consistent members during Five's various reunions. He's been quite open about continuing his music career while balancing family life.
Ritchie Neville had a stint living in Australia where he opened a restaurant, and he later appeared on various reality TV shows including Celebrity Dating Agency. He had a well-publicized relationship with Atomic Kitten's Natasha Hamilton, with whom he has a daughter, but they later separated.
Abz Love appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2013, and later starred in a documentary series called Abz on the Farm about his attempt to become a farmer in Wales. He's also been open about his struggles with drugs and alcohol after the band's split.
Sean Conlon, after leaving the band in 2001, attempted a solo career but his single was never released. He later appeared on The Voice UK in 2012 (though none of the judges turned their chairs for him). He's since rejoined various Five reunions and continues to perform with the current lineup.
J Brown has largely stayed out of the public eye since the split, declining to participate in any reunions. He came third in I'm a Celebrity in 2007. He reportedly worked as a DJ and ran a dance studio, but has generally kept a low profile and avoided the entertainment industry.
Currently, Scott, Ritchie, and Sean continue to perform as Five, often at '90s nostalgia events and tours.