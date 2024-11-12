Pitbull Party After Dark Tour 2025: Dates, venues and how to get tickets

Picture: Getty / PH

By Alice Dear

Pitbull is embarking on a five-city tour in 2025 with special guest Lil Jon - here's how you can get tickets.

Pitbull has announced his Party After Dark Tour will be coming to Europe in 2025, with the hitmaker set to deliver another incredibly dynamic set of shows with an electrifying mix of his biggest hits and fan favourites, including Fireball, Give Me Everything and Hotel Room Service.

The five-city tour will kick off on 19th February 2025 at 3Arena in Dublin before making it's way across Europe in London, Paris and Amsterdam, wrapping up at Lanxess Arena in Cologne on 25th February.

The show, which will come to The O2 in London on 21st February, promises stunning visuals, explosive pyrotechnics and Pitbull's signature performance, with a fusion of music, lights, and special effects.

Here's everything you need to know about the tour from dates to venues and how to get tickets:

Dates & Venues

Pitbull's Party After Dark Tour will tour five locations across Europe:

Wed Feb 19 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Fri Feb 21 – London, UK – The O2

Sun Feb 23 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Mon Feb 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Tue Feb 25 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Pitbull has announced his Party After Dark Tour will be coming to Europe in 2025. Picture: PH

How to get tickets

Tickets will be available from Wednesday, 13th November, at 10:00am. You can book them here.

Pre-sale will run throughout the week ahead of the general sale beginning Friday,15th November at 10:00am.

Mastercard cardholders will have special access to presale tickets in France and The Netherlands. This sale starts Wednesday, 13th November at 10:00am local time.

There's also a chance to get preferred ticket access to some of the best tickets for shows in the UK, France and The Netherland. These go on sale on Wednesday, 15th November at 10:00am. Click here for more details.