Romeo Beckham is spitting image of dad David as he poses in adorable selfie with girlfriend

The star often posts snap with Mia. Picture: Instagram

The middle son of David and Victoria Beckham shared a number of snaps on his Instagram.

Romeo Beckham has uploaded a cute selfie with his girlfriend Mia Reagan and they're both grinning from ear to ear.

The star looked the spitting image of his father David as he posed for the mirror snap, showing off his muscular physique and dimples.

Aspirining footballer and model Romeo, 17, was joined by Mia, also 17, who took the image and she sported a simple black t-shirt, two silver chains, with her hair pulled back behind her head.

Romeo posted the snap onto his Instagram, where he has 2.8million followers, and captioned the post with just a black heart emoji.

Mia shared a number of funny outtakes from their bathroom shoot on her Instagram stories, which also showed the pair playing around and trying out serious expressions.

The loved-up teens have been together for over a year, becoming official in May 2019.

It's unknown exactly how the've met, but it's likely it was through running in the same social circles.

Mia works as a model and is signed by the famous agency Storm, and she hails from Bath in the UK.