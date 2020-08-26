Brooklyn Beckham's fiancé Nicola Peltz shares adorable tribute to Harper

Nicola shared a sweet tribute to Harper on her Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Nicola Peltz has displayed her close bond with Brooklyn's younger sister in her latest Instagram post.

Brooklyn Beckham's fiancé Nicola Peltz has shared an adorable photo with his nine-year-old sister Harper Seven, calling her the 'sweetest little human' she knows.

Nicola, 25, is seen lying on the floor with Harper with her head rested on her head. She captioned the shot: "h7 is the sweetest most loving and beautiful little human i know!".

Victoria Beckham shared a number of love heart emojis in the comments, while fans rushed to comment their well-wishes.

One person wrote: "I think you have made a friend for life in each other".

And another added: "Aww don’t you two beauties look gorgeous".

Brooklyn and Nicola got engaged last month, but recently sparked rumours that they are already married.

Nicola recently a photo of the two of them captioned: "My forever", prompting Brooklyn to reply: "My wife".

This isn't the first time Brooklyn has hinted that they're already wed - the previous week, he was photographed wearing what appeared to be a wedding band on his finger.

Sharing the photo to Instagram, Victoria wrote: "Love u so much @brooklynbeckham @cruzbeckham X 📷 @nicolaannepeltz."

Many of her followers rushed to question whether Brooklyn is married, with one writing: "Ooooooh that's a wedding ring...!!!!"

Brooklyn, who has been dating Nicola for eight months, announced that they were engaged in July.

He shared a photo of the two of them - taken by his sister Harper - and wrote: "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes.

"I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby."

