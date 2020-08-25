Sheridan Smith’s fiancé Jamie Horn praises star amid ‘devastating’ anxiety battle

Sheridan Smith's fiancé has opened up about the star. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Sheridan Smith and Jamie Horn have opened up in a new documentary set to air next week.

Sheridan Smith's fiancé Jamie Horn has opened up about the star's anxiety battle.

The Funny Girl star has battled with mental health struggles, and nearly died after becoming addicted to her anti-anxiety ­pills.

This then escalated when Sheridan’s late father Colin was diagnosed with cancer and passed away just months later.

Speaking about this for the first time in tell-all documentary Sheridan Smith: Becoming Mum, Jamie has said she would torture herself over how the public perceived her.

Sheridan Smith and Jamie Horn opened up about their life together. Picture: ITV

The dad revealed that just five remarks was enough for Sheridan, 39, to "beat herself up until she's mentally black and blue".

30-year-old Jamie said: “After Pretty Woman, the stories all came out. They were fine. I didn’t read the comments. She did.

"Let’s say there’s a thousand comments, 950 will be nice, 45 will be neutral and then there’ll be five horrible ones. Nothing else will matter.

"It’s those five ones. And she will beat herself up until she’s mentally black and blue. It’s devastating to see.”

Praising his other half for how far she has come, he added: “When I met Sheridan I didn’t know anything about mental health, learning how to cope and deal with that and understand it, was a difficult time.

"People don’t understand how far she’s come now. Honestly, it makes me so happy. It’s like I’ve got my best mate back.”

Sheridan and Jamie welcomed their first child together during lockdown in May.

Speaking about how the little one has changed her life, Sheridan said she has "never felt love like it."

“He completes me and I want to start it all over again," she said, continuing: "Everyone said motherhood will change your life but I guess I just hadn’t thought about it until it happened and then when I saw him. I mean there are no words that could explain that bond, that connection."

“I feel like I’ve come out the other side and been given a great opportunity and having Billy – I can’t explain the feeling of contentment in myself that I’ve never felt before. Now I’ve got him, it’s like he’s my world.

“And you stop being so selfish and maybe worrying about things that don’t mean that much. It’s all about him now.”

The documentary also reveals how she met Jamie after the pair ‘matched’ on dating site Tinder in 2018.

Jamie said: “On our first date she was so timid, so sweet and nervous. She came into this ram-packed boozer, an hour late

“She walked in and literally she gave me this smile from across the bar and that was it."

Sheridan Smith: Becoming Mum will air on Tuesday September 1 at 9.00pm on ITV.

