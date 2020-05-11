Sheridan Smith 'overwhelmed with love' as she welcomes baby boy

Sheridan Smith and Jamie Horn have welcomed a baby boy. Picture: PA/Instagram

Sheridan Smith announced the birth of her first baby at the weekend.

Sheridan Smith has said that she's 'overwhelmed with love' as she shared the first picture of her baby son.

Taking to Instagram last Saturday (May 9), the 38-year-old actress wrote: "Our little man has arrived! We are both completely overwhelmed with love".

Many of her celeb pals rushed to offer their congratulations, with Catherine Tyldesley writing: "Oh darling!!!!! Huge congratulations!! Enjoy every second momma."

Denise Van Outen also offered her congratulations, as did Lucy-Jo Hudson.

A number of other fans congratulated Sheridan, with one writing: Awww Sheridan... Congratulations to you both! Amazing news. Both my girls are grown up now..but best thing ever did!".

Another added: "Huge congratulations bbe. U deserve all the happiness in the world x".

Sheridan and her fiancé Jamie Horn, 30, first teased they were expecting in October.

She shared a photo of herself on Instagram captioned: "Last time I’ll look like this for a while...".

Sheridan followed it up with a photo of her stage pass for a cruise, writing alongside it: "About to set sail for 4 days, wish me luck with my morning sickness".

Jamie and Sheridan got together in 2018, and got engaged after three months of dating in April of that year.

