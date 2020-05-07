Phillip Schofield snaps at Holly Willoughby as she accidentally breaks social distancing rules on This Morning

7 May 2020, 12:16

Holly Willoughby accidentally broke social distancing rules on This Morning this week.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have been working hard to keep the nation feeling positive on This Morning every weekday during lockdown.

But while the pair have been socially distancing on the show - sitting and standing more than two metres apart - Holly accidentally forgot the rules on Wednesdays show, as she ran over to her co-host.

During a live science experiment segment, the presenters were tasked with floating a paperclip in a glass of water.

Confused by the instructions, Phil, 58, exclaimed “I don’t know how to do that…”

Holly Willoughby broke social distancing rules on This Morning
Holly Willoughby broke social distancing rules on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Holly then ran from her side of the table to help him out, to which he shouted: "No, don't, don't, don't...too close...get back!!"

Read More: Phillip Schofield left speechless as makeup artist transforms into This Morning host

Realising her mistake, Holly then ran back to her side of the table, as she said: “Two metres, two metres!” before adding "I'm genuinely sorry, sorry.”

Phillip then quipped: "Get back in your own area!"

Obviously, it didn’t take long for viewers watching at home to comment on the moment, with many divided on Twitter.

One wrote: “Nice #SocialDistancing Holly and Phil ! @thismorning #thismorning.”

"The whole country just freaked out at @thismorning and holly forgetting about social distancing," said another.

A third defended the star, writing: “Holly you are so sweet .. you went straight to Phil when he needed your help with the paper clip .. totally forgetting the 2m rule."

Read More: This Morning expert reveals how couples forced to cancel their wedding could get their money back

While a fourth said: “Here comes the uproar and internet trolls. Holly just got caught up in the excitement of science and forgot the social distancing rules as she ran over to Phil. Awkward. @thismorning.”

Social distancing has been in place since March, with experts hailing it as one of the most successful methods of tackling the coronavirus outbreak.

Under the current lockdown restrictions, members of the public are only allowed to have contact with those inside their household, and when leaving the house, people must keep a distance of two metres from others.

While the Government is encouraging all Brits to work from home, Holly and Phil are classed as key workers so have been continuing to film This Morning in the London studio.

Now Read: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield scream as John Torode sets kitchen on fire during live cooking segment

