Phillip Schofield left speechless as makeup artist transforms into This Morning host

6 May 2020, 12:31

Make up artist Alana Pignatiello turned herself into Phillip Schofield on This Morning.

Phillip Schofield was stunned on This Morning today, when professional make up artist Alana Pignatiello transformed into him.

Alana has been busying herself during lockdown by turning herself into a host of famous faces including Lewis Capaldi, Joe Wicks and Boris Johnson.

And appearing on This Morning on Wednesday to chat to Phil and co-host Holly Willoughby, she decided to have a go at making herself into the silver fox himself.

38-year-old Alana explained she uses only make up that other people might have in their homes, as well as paint for her hair.

Alana tranformed into Phillip Schofield on This Morning
Alana tranformed into Phillip Schofield on This Morning. Picture: ITV
Alana shocked Phillip Schofield with her transformation
Alana shocked Phillip Schofield with her transformation. Picture: ITV

As she returned just an hour and a half later, the talented artist revealed her incredible transformation.

Read More: This Morning expert reveals how couples forced to cancel their wedding could get their money back

Phil looked on in astonishment as she showed off the intricate details around her mouth and forehead.

Alana explained: “Phil has a very prominent lip which is very helpful, and obviously I had to paint in the hair for the silver fox.”

Telly star Phil then joked: “Actually my hair is black as a raven’s wing in real life, it takes me ages in makeup usually.”

She also shared a photo of her transformation into 38-year-old Holly as well.

Alana transformed into Holly Willoughby
Alana transformed into Holly Willoughby. Picture: ITV

This comes after Alana, from Paisley in Scotland, caught the attention of Lewis Capaldi after she did her make up to look exactly like the Scottish singer.

Sharing a video of the transformation, Alana wrote on Twitter: "Lewis Capaldi transformation. Upping my game making a wee video."

The tweet was liked over 2.5k times, with Lewis retweeting the video to his huge army of followers, writing: "WHAT THE F***", followed by a string of crying-with-laughter emojis.

Alana, who qualified as a makeup artist 12 years ago, is a make-up artistry lecturer at Ayrshire College and said she first started posting the videos to motivate her students.

She told FEMAIL: “When we went into lockdown all the students had to go home so myself and the lecturers started doing collaborations on our college Instagram page that we have, just to keep the students motivated every day.

“One of my students suggested we did an NHS-inspired makeup and that was the first one that I did to thank the NHS which was my first collaboration.”

Now Read: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield scream as John Torode sets kitchen on fire during live cooking segment

