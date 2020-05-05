This Morning expert reveals how couples forced to cancel their wedding could get their money back

Alice Beer has revealed some reassuring advice to couples getting married. Picture: ITV

Alice Beer has told one This Morning viewer how she can go about getting her money back for a cancelled wedding.

This Morning’s Alice Beer has issued advice to couples who are concerned about their wedding day amid the Covid-19 crisis.

All civil and religious wedding ceremonies have been cancelled across the UK due to strict social distancing measures.

But many couples have reported being told they will still have to pay the costs of their weddings, despite nothing taking place.

One caller on This Morning told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that her wedding due to take place in July had been cancelled because of the pandemic.

Alice Beer offered some reassuring advice to those who have had to cancel their weddings. Picture: ITV

However, her venue and catering company said she would still have to pay the costs of the cancelled services.

Speaking to the viewer, consumer expert Alice insisted that no one should have to pay for a wedding if it is not taking place.

Urging the caller to look closely at her contract, Alice said a ‘force majeure’ clause will leave couples in a stronger position to get their money back.

Force majeure is a common clause in contracts that essentially frees both parties from liability when an 'extraordinary event or circumstance beyond the control of the parties’, takes place.

Alice said: “This situation is out of your control because neither of you could predict it, which could mean your contact is null and void and may leave you in a strong position to ask for your money back.”

Thousands of weddings have been cancelled due to coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images

She went on to say the CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) state that if no service has been provided, you should be able to get your money back.

Giving advice on the first step of getting a refund, she said: “I would first of all get into a conversation with the person who you want to refund your money, have a conversation and tell them you feel like you need your money back.”

This comes after Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis issued his own advice on wedding cancellations on This Morning on Monday.

After one a caller told Martin her insurer refused to cover costs of her cancelled wedding, he replied: “Make a formal complaint to the wedding insurer. Tell it that you believe you are covered - that the policy should be covering you.

“It will then reject you, because you have told us your policy. You should then go to the free Financial Ombudsman service.

“Ask it to adjudicate whether your case has been fairly or unfairly turned down. If it has been unfairly turned down, it can order the company to give you the money.

“It is the correct adjudicator and it won’t cost you anything.”

Weddings have been cancelled from March 23 onwards, as part of measures announced by the government to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Under the government rules, only two people are allowed to gather in public at any one time - except in the case of funerals.

