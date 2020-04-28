Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield scream as John Torode sets kitchen on fire during live cooking segment

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were left horrified after a tea towel caught fire in John Torode's kitchen during the live cooking segment.

This Morning's Tuesday cooking segment didn't go quite as planned after chef John Torode suffered a fire in his kitchen.

The Masterchef star, 54, appeared on the show via video link to show hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield how to make a McDonald's breakfast from home.

However, the cooking tutorial descended into chaos after Phillip noticed John's tea towel had caught fire behind him after being put on a hot hob.

John Torode's cooking segment went from bad to worse when he accidentally started a fire in his kitchen. Picture: ITV

John Torode rushed to put the fire out after Phillip Schofield screamed at him. Picture: ITV

Phil screamed at John to notice the fire, which had started behind him, but the delay on the video feed meant it was a few moments before John saw the flames.

Acting fast, John picked up the tea towel and put in into the kitchen sink, running water over it to put out the flames.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were left screaming as the fire started. Picture: ITV

The moment left Holly and Phil horrified, with Holly admitting: "I can't believe that just happened".

The cooking segment continued though after the fire had been put out, as John cooly finished his tutorial.

This Morning viewers were left shocked as the cooking segment descended into chaos. Picture: ITV

This Morning viewers were left with mixed emotions – shocked, scared and amused – at the chaotic moment.

One person wrote: "Absolutely lost it at @JohnTorode1 tea towel going on fire live and now his fire alarm going off. Only on #ThisMorning!."

Another shared: "John Torode gave the most actual representation of me trying to cook. A fire, the smoke alarm going off and just general absolute chaos."

