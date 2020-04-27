Phillip Schofield in stitches as Bradley Walsh pulls off savage caller prank on Holly Willoughby during This Morning

27 April 2020, 12:09 | Updated: 27 April 2020, 12:20

Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Fans had already suspected the call was a prank before it was revealed.

Today's episode of This Morning has been full of pranks, but Holly Willoughby fell hook line and sinker for Phillip Schofield's set-up with Bradley Walsh.

The Chase presenter, 56, posed as a caller for the show, in a home-schooling segment, who was frustrated with his son and started yelling across the show.

The show's home schooling segment was very awkward
The show's home schooling segment was very awkward. Picture: ITV

Holly looked uncomfortable as she tried to calm the caller down, who claimed his son had been trying to lock him in the bedroom as detention, and that he'd had enough with him.

Not only that, but Bradley started yelling for his fictional wife 'Audrey' across the house, telling her to answer the door, which ensued absolute chaos.

After he'd gone to 'answer the door' he then quizzed Holly on how she partnered and disciplined her own three children, referring to the presenter as Polly to wind her up.

Holly couldn't believe she fell for the prank
Holly couldn't believe she fell for the prank. Picture: ITV
Bradley and Barney laughed as they revealed they were behind the prank
Bradley and Barney laughed as they revealed they were behind the prank. Picture: ITV

The call was ended swiftly and the show cut to break, but when they returned, Phillip revealed to Holly he'd had her on and that it was all a joke, before adding it was Bradley Walsh and his son, Barney, 22, who were behind the whole thing.

They cut to a video call of the mischievous father and son duo sat in their shed, as they cheered over pulling the prank off successfully.

Fans loved the prank on Twitter, all exclaiming they "knew it", and "suspected something wasn't quite right".

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby's dress is from Ghost fashion

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £129 white and yellow daisy print dress from Ghost

Celebrities

Bradley Walsh accepted an unusual answer on The Chase

The Chase viewers furious with Bradley Walsh as he awards £1,000 for 'wrong' answer
Love Island 2020 stars ‘will be tested for coronavirus’ before entering villa.

Love Island 2020's summer contestants ‘will be tested for coronavirus' before entering villa
Gavin and Stacey’s Nessa issues coronavirus advice.

Gavin & Stacey's Ruth Jones delights fans as she brings Nessa back for coronavirus clip
BGT judges could barely watch the terrifying stunt.

Britain's Got Talent magician Kevin Quantum leaves judges horrified as deadly fire stunt fails

Trending on Heart

Greggs is reportedly planning on reopening a small amount of stores

Greggs to reopen a 'small number' of stores across the UK

Lifestyle

The most popular baby names of the year have been revealed (stock images)

The most popular baby names of 2020 revealed - with Asher topping the list for boys

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has hit back at her haters

Stacey Solomon shares shock screenshots of cruel messages calling her ‘ugly’

Celebrities

Boris Johnson has said it's too early to ease lockdown

Boris Johnson says it's too early to ease lockdown in first speech after coronavirus recovery

News

The celebrity couple have sparked rumours

Jessie J sparks Channing Tatum reconciliation after gushing birthday post to 'special man'

Celebrities