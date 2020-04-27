Phillip Schofield in stitches as Bradley Walsh pulls off savage caller prank on Holly Willoughby during This Morning

By Mared Parry

Fans had already suspected the call was a prank before it was revealed.

Today's episode of This Morning has been full of pranks, but Holly Willoughby fell hook line and sinker for Phillip Schofield's set-up with Bradley Walsh.

The Chase presenter, 56, posed as a caller for the show, in a home-schooling segment, who was frustrated with his son and started yelling across the show.

The show's home schooling segment was very awkward. Picture: ITV

Holly looked uncomfortable as she tried to calm the caller down, who claimed his son had been trying to lock him in the bedroom as detention, and that he'd had enough with him.

Not only that, but Bradley started yelling for his fictional wife 'Audrey' across the house, telling her to answer the door, which ensued absolute chaos.

After he'd gone to 'answer the door' he then quizzed Holly on how she partnered and disciplined her own three children, referring to the presenter as Polly to wind her up.

Holly couldn't believe she fell for the prank. Picture: ITV

Bradley and Barney laughed as they revealed they were behind the prank. Picture: ITV

The call was ended swiftly and the show cut to break, but when they returned, Phillip revealed to Holly he'd had her on and that it was all a joke, before adding it was Bradley Walsh and his son, Barney, 22, who were behind the whole thing.

They cut to a video call of the mischievous father and son duo sat in their shed, as they cheered over pulling the prank off successfully.

Fans loved the prank on Twitter, all exclaiming they "knew it", and "suspected something wasn't quite right".