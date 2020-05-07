Kate Middleton opens up about family life in lockdown during This Morning interview

Kate Middleton appeared on This Morning to talk about her new project. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge appeared on This Morning on Thursday's show to announce her new project.

Kate Middleton, 38, made a rare TV appearance today as she joined Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning for a one-off interview.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is mum to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, spoke to the presenters via video link to announce a new project.

While talking about the photography campaign, in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery, the Duchess shared some insight into what life in lockdown has been like for her family.

The Duchess of Cambridge opened up about how lockdown has been for her and her family. Picture: ITV

Holly and Phil asked the Duchess how she is during lockdown, and how her family are dealing with these unprecedented times, to which Kate replied: "We're fine, thank you. It is extraordinary, we're stuck into homeschooling again!"

She added that having three children of varying ages is sometimes difficult with school work, revealing that her eldest, Prince George, who is seven-years-old, is more interested in doing Princess Charlotte's work.

The Duchess of Cambridge also said that she and her family are keeping in contact with other members of the family through FaceTimes, saying that while they didn't do them much before, they are using them at the moment to check in daily with their relatives.

Kate and William have been homeschooling George, Charlotte and Louis. Picture: ITV

Echoing what a lot of parents across the UK are probably feeling right now, Kate also added that it is hard to explain to her children what is happening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said: "They are hard times, but we've got the support out there."

Kate Middleton urged Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield to enter in the photography project. Picture: ITV

Kate also shared with Phillip and Holly that she has been busy expanding her photography skills during the lockdown, revealing she has been taking a lot of pictures of the children.

Last month, Kate shared a number of pictures for Prince Louis' birthday of him painting a rainbow to honour the NHS, later adding another picture of the little Prince smearing the paint on his face.

Speaking of the pictures, she said: "I should have taken a picture of what I looked like afterwards as well! I looked like Louis by the end of it!"

Kate Middleton released gorgeous images of Prince Louis for his birthday. Picture: Kensington Palace

Prince William's wife has launched a community photography project in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery.

Both the Duchess and the gallery are looking for people to submit their own photographs from the UK capturing the "spirit, the mood, the hopes, the fears and the feelings" amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In the announcement post, Kensington Palace wrote: "Completely free and open to all ages and abilities, Hold Still will capture a snapshot of the UK at this time, creating a collective portrait of lockdown which will reflect resilience and bravery, humour and sadness, creativity and kindness, and human tragedy and hope.

"One hundred shortlisted portraits will feature in a gallery without walls – a one of a kind digital exhibition open to all this August.

"The images can be captured on phones or cameras and each image will be assessed on the emotion and experience it conveys rather than its photographic quality or technical expertise."

Speaking of the project on This Morning, the Duchess said she wanted to be able to document some of the stories from across the UK.

Speaking of one image used as an example – showing grandparents meeting their grandchildren through a glass window – Kate said: "It's moments like this are really heart-warming to see, there is connection there, it's different, it's a new normal, but those moments can take place."

