Kate Middleton dress: Where can I buy the Duchess of Cambridge's yellow dress from This Morning?

Kate Middleton looked beautiful in a silk yellow dress. Picture: Getty/Raey

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge stunned in a yellow summer dress as she made an appearance on This Morning.

Kate Middleton, 38, joined Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning during Thursday's show to talk about her new photography project.

Prince William's wife chatted to the hosts in a rare TV appearance where she opened up about lockdown life for her and her family.

For the video call, Kate wore a yellow summer dress, drop earrings while rocking a bouncy blow-dry.

So, where is Kate Middleton's yellow dress from?

Kate Middleton appeared on This Morning as part of her new photography project. Picture: Getty

The printed midi yellow dress is a piece by Raey, which once retailed for £495 before dropping down in the sale to only £148.

The dress is called the Bracelet Sleeve Acid Tree-Print Silk Dress, and features a tree print.

Like many of Kate's looks, this dress has already sold out, but you can keep an eye on their stock here.

For now, we've put together some affordable lookalike dresses:

Never Fully Dressed, £59. Picture: Never Fully Dressed

Warehouse via ASOS, £52. Picture: ASOS

Mango, £49.99. Picture: Mango

Prince William's wife has launched a community photography project in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery.

Both the Duchess and the gallery are looking for people to submit their own photographs from the UK capturing the "spirit, the mood, the hopes, the fears and the feelings" amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In the announcement post, Kensington Palace wrote: "Completely free and open to all ages and abilities, Hold Still will capture a snapshot of the UK at this time, creating a collective portrait of lockdown which will reflect resilience and bravery, humour and sadness, creativity and kindness, and human tragedy and hope.

"One hundred shortlisted portraits will feature in a gallery without walls – a one of a kind digital exhibition open to all this August.

"The images can be captured on phones or cameras and each image will be assessed on the emotion and experience it conveys rather than its photographic quality or technical expertise."

