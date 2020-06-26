Sheridan Smith shares rare glimpse of baby son as she celebrates 39th birthday

Sheridan Smith shared a sweet photo of her baby. Picture: Instagram

Sheridan Smith has shared an adorable photo of her newborn baby.

Sheridan Smith may be celebrating her 39th birthday in lockdown, but it looks as though she has everything she needs at home.

The new mum gave a glimpse of her special day as she shared a rare photo of her newborn, who she and fiancé Jamie Horn welcomed last month.

Taking to Instagram, Sheridan can be seen cuddling her son as he lays on her chest, as she captioned the post: “Best birthday present I could’ve asked for!”

And her 431k followers were quick to comment on the post to wish her a happy birthday, while others questioned what she had named the little one.

When one fan wrote: "Aww What's his name," another one replied: "Billy”, adding they had heard her speak about his moniker in a recent interview.

This comes after Sheridan announced the birth of her first child on 9 May, posting a photo of him holding her finger.

"Our little man has arrived! We are both completely overwhelmed with love 💙,” she wrote at the time.

Sheridan met fiancé Jamie Horn after the pair connected through dating app, Tinder back in July last year.

Former insurance broker Jamie, 28, proposed to Sheridan with a £10,000 ring and the couple has moved into a rented home in North London.

Just a month before her pregnancy news was revealed back in October, Sheridan admitted she was ready to start a family after working with children on the cast of her West End show Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Meanwhile, Sheridan has been keeping busy during lockdown, recently portraying a single mum-to-be in ITV's Isolation Stories.

Filming in her own home in Kent, Sheridan played Mel, a heavily pregnant woman isolating alone.

After enlisting the help of Jamie to help her shoot her scenes, Sheridan said: "I am heavily pregnant and have been isolating at home so I jumped at the chance to make a drama about the massive drama going on all around us right now.

"I think it's really important to try and reflect what's happening to us whilst it is still actually happening."

