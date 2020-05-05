Who is Sheridan Smith’s partner Jamie Horn and how did they meet?

5 May 2020, 12:17

Sheridan Smith and her fiancé Jamie Horn
Sheridan Smith and her fiancé Jamie Horn. Picture: Instagram/PA Images

Who is Jamie Horn and how did he meet Sheridan Smith? Here's what we know...

Sheridan Smith is currently expecting a baby with her fiancé Jamie Horn after announcing her pregnancy last October.

But how much do we know about Jamie Horn and when did the couple get engaged? Here’s what we know…

Read More: Sheridan Smith reveals first picture of her 'chubby chops' unborn baby son

Who is Jamie Horn?

We don’t know much about Jamie Horn, but he is 30-years-old, which makes his eight years younger than 38-year-old Sheridan.

He reportedly worked as an insurance broker at ARB International in 2015 after studying at the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers.

Read More: Heavily pregnant Sheridan Smith brings viewers to tears with emotional performance in Isolation Stories

Jamie has since quit his job but owns a £500,000 luxury apartment in a gated complex in Brentwood, Essex.

How did Sheridan Smith and Jamie Horn meet?

Sheridan met Jamie on Tinder after the pair both swiped right for each other.

The actress previously teased fans about her "secret boyfriend" during her Royal Albert Hall performance in April 2018.

After singing Dinner at Eight, she said: “It’s actually my boyfriend’s favourite.

"Whoops, did I let that slip? Yes, I’ve got a boyfriend. Don’t act so bloody surprised.”

When did Sheridan Smith and Jamie Horn get engaged?

The news broke that Jamie had proposed to Sheridan in May 2018.

He reportedly got down on one knee with a £10,000 ring, with the actress wearing it on a necklace at first.

As a source said at the time: “Sheridan is head over heels in love.

"Jamie is very serious about her. He has introduced Sheridan to his mum already.”

The couple have moved into a rented home in North London.

Now Read: Is Sheridan Smith pregnant and when is her baby due?

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Paul Sinha

Paul Sinha net worth: How much does The Chase's 'The Sinnerman' earn?
Lydia Bright hit back at trolls who criticised her for drinking wine while with her daughter

Lydia Bright forced to defend herself after mum-shamers troll her for drinking wine while parenting
Sheridan's performance as Mel left viewers emotional

Heavily pregnant Sheridan Smith brings viewers to tears with emotional performance in Isolation Stories

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby's dress is from Whistles

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £125 blossom print dress from Whistles
Another Twilight book is in the works

Twilight author Stephenie Meyer reveals a new prequel book is coming

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

The Government are now offering advice to the public over cyber attacks

Government issue official warning to UK over 'dangerous and malicious' COVID-19 related cyber threats

News

The mum took to Mumsnet to share her concern (stock images)

Mums slammed for using flour to make Playdough for their kids during lockdown shortage

Lifestyle

Hogwarts is Here is run by Harry Potter fans and is completely free to those people looking to learn more about the magical world

You can now enrol at Hogwarts and take online magic classes during lockdown, and they're completely free

Lifestyle

How to make a face mask at home in 10 minutes

How to make a homemade face mask in ten minutes

Lifestyle

Marks and Spencer now offer home delivery

M&S launch home delivery and reveal full list of UK stores that offer service

Food & Health

Have we all been brushing our teeth wrong? (stock images)

Man claims we've been cleaning our teeth wrong in viral video - and dentists agree

Lifestyle