Sheridan Smith and her fiancé Jamie Horn. Picture: Instagram/PA Images

Who is Jamie Horn and how did he meet Sheridan Smith? Here's what we know...

Sheridan Smith is currently expecting a baby with her fiancé Jamie Horn after announcing her pregnancy last October.

But how much do we know about Jamie Horn and when did the couple get engaged? Here’s what we know…

Who is Jamie Horn?

We don’t know much about Jamie Horn, but he is 30-years-old, which makes his eight years younger than 38-year-old Sheridan.

He reportedly worked as an insurance broker at ARB International in 2015 after studying at the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers.

Jamie has since quit his job but owns a £500,000 luxury apartment in a gated complex in Brentwood, Essex.

How did Sheridan Smith and Jamie Horn meet?

Sheridan met Jamie on Tinder after the pair both swiped right for each other.

The actress previously teased fans about her "secret boyfriend" during her Royal Albert Hall performance in April 2018.

After singing Dinner at Eight, she said: “It’s actually my boyfriend’s favourite.

"Whoops, did I let that slip? Yes, I’ve got a boyfriend. Don’t act so bloody surprised.”

When did Sheridan Smith and Jamie Horn get engaged?

The news broke that Jamie had proposed to Sheridan in May 2018.

He reportedly got down on one knee with a £10,000 ring, with the actress wearing it on a necklace at first.

As a source said at the time: “Sheridan is head over heels in love.

"Jamie is very serious about her. He has introduced Sheridan to his mum already.”

The couple have moved into a rented home in North London.

