Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn announce birth of baby girl and reveal unusual name

Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn have announced the birth of their baby girl. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Ed Sheeran's wife Cherry Seaborn has given birth to a little girl, he has announced.

The singer and songwriter, 29, announced the news on his Instagram page, sharing a snap of a little pair of socks in a cot.

In the post, Ed revealed they have called their newborn Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

The unusual but beautiful name Lyra means 'Harp' in Latin.

Ed Sheeran announced the news with this adorable picture. Picture: Instagram/Ed Sheeran

In the message, Ed said that he and Cherry are "completely in love" with their newborn, and they are on "cloud nine".

He also said that both Cherry and Lyra are going well.

The message read: "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her.

"Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x"

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn married in 2018. Picture: Getty

The announcement comes just two weeks after it was reported Cherry was pregnant with their first baby.

At the time, a source told The Sun: "Ed and Cherry are over the moon. They’re very excited, but have kept things very low key."

They added: "Lockdown was a perfect excuse not to be seen out and about too much, but things are getting closer and the excitement has been building so they have started telling friends and family."

The source told the publication that the couple were making last preparations at home as the baby was expected later in the summer.

"It’s a really happy time and their families are all totally delighted for them and cannot wait to meet the new arrival", they added.